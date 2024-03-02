Local governments in Japan intensify their measures to confront earthquakes; Building improvements are the most common plan





Yomiuri Shimbun archive photo A member of an emergency relief team talks about their activities in Chuo Ward, Osaka, on February 8.

About 60% of major local governments aim to strengthen disaster prevention and management measures in the next fiscal year in the wake of the Noto Peninsula earthquake, according to a survey by the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.

The survey was conducted among a total of 98 local governments – the governments of all 47 prefectures, 20 major cities designated by decree, and 31 prefectural capitals other than designated cities.

Local governments were asked to cite, through questions allowing multiple answers, new and expanded disaster management measures planned in their budgets for the next fiscal year, which begins April 1, such as making buildings earthquake-resistant or improving shelters.

59 local governments responded that they were planning such measures.

By type of measures, 29 local governments, the highest number, indicated making buildings more earthquake-resistant.

In practical terms, they point to measures such as analyzing the earthquake-resistant capabilities of wooden buildings and increasing support for renovation.

At the time of this year's earthquake, only about 50% of residential buildings in the hard-hit Okunoto area in Ishikawa Prefecture, the northern part of the Noto Peninsula, met earthquake-resistance standards in place since 1981.

This number was well below the national average of about 90%, which contributed to a large number of victims being trapped under collapsed homes.

In Fukui Prefecture, neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture, the prefectural government will subsidize 100% of renovation costs up to a maximum of 1.5 million yen.

According to the Construction and Housing Department of the prefectural government, elderly homeowners tend to stay away from earthquake-resistant renovations because they feel the financial burden is too heavy.

Hence, the prefectural government aims to encourage work on improving earthquake resistance by reducing the financial burden on owners.

Damage to water supply lines in the recent disaster has made life difficult for evacuees on the Noto Peninsula. Consequently, a large number of local governments intend to introduce improvements to conditions in shelters in their projects for the next fiscal year.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will expand its supply of portable toilet devices by purchasing enough for 400,000 people.

The Osaka Prefectural Government will provide trailers equipped with toilets.

In the areas hit by the earthquake, mobile phone base stations were unable to work. Therefore, securing telecommunications has become another point that must be addressed.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will place 77 antennas in the metropolitan government office building and all Tokyo municipalities. The antennas will be exclusively for the use of SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications networks, an American space development company.

Prefectural governments, including those of Osaka, Yamanashi and Shizuoka, are also planning to introduce the system.

On the Noto Peninsula, major roads were cut off by the earthquake in many places, thus cutting off many small communities. The situation hampered rescue and restoration work.

The Nagano Prefectural Government has decided to increase its budget for road improvement. The projects include widening roads that cannot now be passed by large vehicles, and repairing roads that are at risk of landslides. The provincial government has allocated funds for this purpose.

“This time’s earthquake has reminded people that a similar huge earthquake can happen anywhere, so the sense of urgency has increased across the country,” said Professor Ryosuke Ohta of Hyogo University, an expert in disaster management management. “It is difficult for the affected prefectural and municipal governments to It alone responds to large-scale disasters. It is necessary to support disaster-affected areas at the national level through cooperation with other central and prefectural governments.

