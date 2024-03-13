The Great Kanto Earthquake: Tokyo Then and Now





The NHK archives contain an extensive collection of photos and videos of central Tokyo taken shortly after the Great Kanto Earthquake struck eastern Japan in 1923. In a current series of photographs, we take a look at some of the city's landmarks after A century has passed since the disaster that claimed the lives of about 2,000 people. 105,000 people live in the Tokyo area.

Video: Mitsukoshi in Nihonbashi

The quake damaged pipes connected to a rooftop water tank, rendering firefighting equipment inoperable at the Mitsukoshi Department Store in Nihonbashi. A fire broke out inside while the exterior structure remained intact. The landmark was reconstructed and designated as a Cultural Property of National Importance in 2016.

A pair of lion statues at the entrance also withstood the disaster. They have been welcoming customers for over 100 years.

Video: Statue of Saigo Takamori in Ueno Park

Saigo Takamori's statue in Ueno Park became a message board after the earthquake. It was covered in missing person notices. People gathered around the statue to search for their loved ones. According to a government report, about 500,000 people took refuge in the park.

Video: Kokeo-Jaen National Park

According to police records, about 210,000 people have taken refuge in Kokeo-jaen National Park in Tokyo's Chiyoda ward. Many people set up camp there and stayed for some time.

Video: Ueno Station

Hundreds of people gathered at Ueno Station until it was engulfed in flames the day after the earthquake. The evacuees fled to nearby Ueno Park. Train services resumed three weeks later.

Video: Nihonbashi

According to government records, much of the Nihonbashi area burned. The famous bridge withstood the earthquake and was later classified as a cultural property of national importance. Today, the area is full of skyscrapers.

Video: Sensoji Temple

Sensoji Temple in Asakusa became a shelter where evacuees were provided with food and other amenities. The temple received about 15,000 people.

Video: Azumabashi Bridge

Azumabashi Bridge, which spans the Sumida River, was severely damaged by the fire. Railway officials were brought in from all over Japan to repair it.

Great Kanto earthquake map

NHK has hundreds of photos of the devastation and suffering caused by the Great Kanto Earthquake. They have been sent in by viewers over the years. As part of a special project, the locations were marked on a map. Click the URL below to view photos as well as newsreels from the time.

https://www.nhk.or.jp/archives/saigai/special/kantodaishinsai/ (Map available in Japanese only.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/backstories/3129/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos