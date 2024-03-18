South Carolina: Another earthquake was reported in Elgin





An earthquake has been reported in South Carolina

Updated: 10:14 AM EST on March 18, 2024

means. Taggart. TAGGART: The most recent earthquake to hit the Upstate was near Travelers Rest House in April, but Kershaw County has had several tremors in the past couple days, and some people had questions. This was one of several tremors in the Columbia area in the past few days. >> It was It's crazy, it was amazing at first – the experience. It was amazing. >>Officials reported magnitude 3.5 and 3.6 earthquakes in the Elgin area, along with several aftershocks >>A really unusual event but something seismologists from other areas know about and call an earthquake swarm. >>Dr. While it's not entirely clear why this happens, says Scott White, director of the South Carolina Earthquake Network, >> “We generally know that earthquakes are a response to the buildup of stress within the Earth and that a fault represents a place of pre-existing weakness that has some kind of lock on it.” And when this lock can be broken, when its surface can be torn, it moves a lot in a very short period of time. This is an earthquake >>It is believed that the swarm is not a cause for concern, >>We do not see these accumulations turning into large earthquakes. So there's really no concern that this particular swarm or sequence will lead to a really big event down the road. TAGGART: The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management told us this is somewhat unusual. On an average year, you can have more than twenty earthquakes at this time of year. Officials have already been reported 29 by

Another earthquake was reported in Elgin, South Carolina. The latest news was reported at around 10:45pm on Sunday. (Video above: A story from 2022 offers a possible explanation for the large amount of earthquakes in Elgin) The 1.93 magnitude quake is one of three in Elgin this month alone. A 2.54 magnitude earthquake was reported in Elgin on March 9. Later the same day, a 1.3 magnitude earthquake was reported. Dozens of earthquakes have been reported in Elgin since 2021. Watch the video below for a possible explanation. Related stories below:

(Video above: A story from 2022 offers a possible explanation for the large amount of earthquakes in Elgin)

The 1.93 magnitude quake is one of three to hit Elgin this month alone.

A 2.54 magnitude earthquake was reported in Elgin on March 9.

Later the same day, a 1.3 magnitude earthquake was reported.

Dozens of earthquakes have been reported in Elgin since 2021.

Watch the video below for a possible explanation.

