Desperate search for earthquake victims trapped in Taiwan

Violent weather causes severe disruptions to airlines 01:29

Lawyer says NFL star Rushie Rice was driving car involved in Dallas crash 01:38

Desperate search for earthquake victims trapped in Taiwan01:38

Strong marijuana is linked to more psychosis in teens 02:38

Election workers face increasing security threats01:43

Biden takes a tougher tone in a phone call with Netanyahu 02:27

Brothers from around the world set up a soup kitchen in Gaza to feed those caught in the war01:44

Seven women sue Tennessee after being denied medical exemption under state's abortion ban02:00

Growing anger after deadly Israeli raid on aid workers 02:22

Major storm hits East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South02:12

Ugandan court upholds most anti-LGBT laws 02:24

Deadly earthquake in Taiwan strands dozens and causes widespread damage02:12

Oklahoma City votes to recall city commissioner linked to white nationalist group02:29

A large Texas egg producer tries to stop the spread of bird flu01:40

US cruise passengers faced a travel nightmare after being left behind01:36

Trump returns to the campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin02:17

World Central Kitchen suspends relief in Gaza after apparent Israeli airstrike kills 7 workers02:32

Tens of millions under threat of severe weather02:10

Exclusive: An inside look at a Christian nonprofit that offers Bible lessons to public school students 03:25

Navy releases underwater photos of Baltimore bridge collapse 01:36

With at least 10 people killed as a result of the strong earthquake, searches intensified for dozens of people missing and perhaps trapped under the rubble. NBC News' Janice McKee Fryer reports. April 4, 2024

Now play

the next

