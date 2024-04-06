Waking up to the New York City earthquake





The 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, on Friday morning has, in several New York City neighborhoods, generated tales of seismic intensity. The shaking woke me up. I confusedly confirmed my suspicions about X, with all the posts saying, basically, “Was that an earthquake?” Minutes later, I got dressed and went out, audio recorder in my pocket, to do what I do best: eavesdrop on my neighbors. It wasn't difficult. “pleasant!” said the owner of the dry cleaning establishment downstairs. He was standing on the sidewalk wondering. “I heard the noise. Take, take, take!” he said loudly. He was waving his arms as if he was shaking something, a gesture I'd seen many times. “I've never heard anything like it. What's that, what's that noise? Nothing moved. Just the noise. Like a sound from the ground. Take, take, take.”

On First Avenue, know-it-alls were in full force, and groups of strangers were conjuring up California.

“Upstairs, it felt like a big truck,” one woman declared. “But like he could actually move the building?”

“I was at work on 16th Street,” another woman said. “I'm from California. I've learned, especially in brick buildings, to get out of the house.” The group discussed building structures in the East and West Village. “All the apartment buildings, all of them, as it were, have been destroyed by What kind of earthquake.” The woman who had come from her job wanted to check on her dogs—they were fine—and to be near her child and her house. “By the cast-iron bathtub!” said a man. They laughed.

In a café on Seventh Street, an old man was telling a story, waving his arms, about an earthquake he'd once had, and about a toilet smashed through the ceiling. This was also in California. “4.8 is an aftershock in California,” said a woman near me. There were two college-age women standing behind me in art class. “They were like, 'Oh, it's the subway,'” one said. “The chairs were shaking. It felt like you were on top of the subway – but much stronger – and our class was no higher than the subway. I thought it was a bomb.”

Nearby, a woman was waving her arms over and over as if she were trying to strangle someone—a movement she recognized as a seismic tale gesture—and concluded her narration by saying, “And no one can curse flying!” A shopkeeper in a pre-war building told me that he heard his door rattling but did not feel the tremor; He thought it was construction abroad. He explained that he was from Malaysia, where there are not frequent earthquakes, and that it was more related to Taiwan. Back on 7th Street, there was a man who looked like a supermarket standing in front of a building, talking on his phone. “The building has collapsed!” Shouted. “Hahaha, I'm just kidding!”

Meanwhile, updates were streaming into my phone. When the earthquake struck, a friend in the Bronx was standing in a chair drinking coffee in the cupboard; I made it down safely. In a group text with three friends, two in Los Angeles and one in Brooklyn, sentiments were exchanged: We were fine, the New Yorkers sheepishly assured the Californians. My friend in Brooklyn shared a photo of his creepy cat, wide-eyed and cowering behind a pair of sneakers. “I went to Macy's and instantly connected with the woman at the counter,” he wrote in a text message. “She pointed to where she was standing and said she didn't say anything to her boss because she was worried he might think she was sick or drunk!”

“We are reading Anne of Green Gables, and last night we read the chapter in which Anne accidentally gets her friend Diana drunk when she mixes currant and raspberry wine,” wrote one Los Angeles friend. “It's interesting to have a couple of stories about people feeling dizzy/dizzy and not knowing why!”

In Tompkins Square Park, cops were near the cruiser drinking iced coffee and smoking. The daffodils were blooming. Two guys at the rink told me they were on the subway from Williamsburg and didn't feel the tremors. “I felt like we missed the opportunity,” one said. “It was cool to skate while that was happening.” I went to another café, where, an hour after the earthquake, the conversation expanded to include other kinds of disasters—volcanoes, hurricanes, floods, some of which I couldn't recognize. “We're going to see more of these experiences as the world collapses,” one barista told a friend. “There's no standing room under the door frame, no 'stop, drop, roll' – you're just wiped out.” He turned to the client. “Hey, can I help you?”

At Superiority Burger, which opened recently for lunch, stories were flying and arms were shaking to explain them. Chef Brooks Headley told me his building shook so badly that he thought the rooftop water tower had collapsed. He said he had never witnessed anything of the kind, except for the earthquake in Tokyo, which frightened him, though no one fluttered there. The nice young woman who brought me a grilled cheese sandwich did not feel the earthquake. She pointed to her baseball cap she had put on earlier that morning. “It says ‘earthquake’ in Spanish,” she told me. “I don’t know if you brought this or what.” Why was she wearing a hat that said “earthquake” in Spanish?

“It’s my friend’s landscape architecture company in California,” she said. “I haven't worn it in months.” ♦

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2024/04/15/earthquake-notes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos