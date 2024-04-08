New York City Earthquake: East New York, Brooklyn school building gym closed due to cracks in brick wall





EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — Friday's earthquake caused a number of damages to a New York City school's gymnasium by loosening bricks in the walls.

Students at Middle School 218 and Classics High School in East New York, Brooklyn, share a building, but will have to find a new place to practice for now.

The New York City Department of Buildings was called to 370 Fountain Avenue Friday night to inspect the building after someone reported cracks in the stairs and vertical cracks in various places on the walls.

Officials determined that bricks near the cracks could pose a safety issue, and in turn issued an evacuation order until repairs could be made.

The rest of the school can still be occupied.

DOB officials were moving around the city this weekend making sure buildings and homes were in order.

The city received more than 140 reports of earthquake-related damage, mostly in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Officials say more damage could be discovered in the coming days and weeks, and are urging the public to speak up if they notice anything.

The Building Department says it has reinforced its staff, so if there are reports of damage, they will be able to respond quickly.

