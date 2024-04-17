A 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Jamestown in mid-north South Australia





A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Jamestown in north-central South Australia, and the quake was felt as far south as Adelaide, about 200 kilometers away.

The Australian Earth Sciences Authority said that the earthquake struck the northeastern area of ​​Jamestown after 4 p.m. at a depth of one kilometer.

Phil Cummins, senior scientist at the Australian Geoscience Centre, told the ABC the quake was felt in the city and was “large” by Australian standards.

“Twenty-two earthquakes of magnitude 4 and above occurred about 50 kilometers from Jamestown [since records began]said Mr Cummins.

“This is actually a fair number for Australia above 4 degrees. This area, especially the Flinders Ranges, tends to have somewhat higher levels of seismic activity than other places in Australia.”

White works at the Jamestown Hotel and said the quake occurred just after the bar opened.

“It was a loud bang. The loudest I've heard in a while,” he said.

“I went out into the street, and everyone was in all the other shops on the street, doing exactly what I was doing, just looking around, seeing if anything had fallen. I think everyone was a bit shocked.”

A “violent” earthquake shocks Jamestown locals

Greg Cosner works down the road in Jamestown, and said the event probably lasted about five seconds.

“It was just a sharp crack and a roar and then the movement that accompanied it,” he said.

“It was very violent and bloody, the worst accident I've ever been involved in in all of Jamestown. It was really bad.”

“We had a few small items fall off the top shelves in the office, but that's about it. Nothing major.

“The initial sound and vibration of the building, when it actually happened, was very violent.”

Leanne, from Jamestown, told ABC Radio Adelaide that the quake had damaged the windows of her home.

“All the dust filled the house too…and the whole house was moving.”

“Quite a few picture frames fell and broke and windows kind of cracked. Everything just moved.”

Jamestown resident Heidi told ABC Radio Adelaide she was on the phone with her father when the quake struck.

She added: “There was a huge explosion, and the house shook.”

“My husband jumped out of his chair, and the dog got a little rude. Things fell off the shelves and all the pictures became crooked. It's a lot worse than the last one.”

“It was a huge explosion, and we thought something hit the house, and then it shook for a few minutes, a few minutes recently.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-17/earthquake-strikes-jamestown-south-australia/103736868

