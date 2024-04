A year after the earthquake, St. George's Church in Aleppo is rising again National Catholic Register

Father Najjar revealed that the Egyptian Bishop strongly supports the renewal of the school.

Saint George's Day this year was particularly joyful in the Syrian city of Aleppo, especially for the Melkite Greek Catholic community.

The church reopens its doors after undergoing restoration due to the damage caused by the February 2023 earthquake. Bishop George Al-Masry of the Greek Melkite Diocese in Aleppo and its environs is also celebrating his golden jubilee.

The celebrations took place during the visit of His Beatitude Patriarch Youssef Al-Absi, the current Patriarch of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church, who presided over the Divine Liturgy in the restored church on the evening of April 23. The previous evening, there was a procession along Bible Street followed by vespers.

Restoration of St. George Church in Aleppo after the February 2023 earthquake. Credit: Father Fadi Najjar

In an exclusive interview with ACI Mena, CNA’s Arabic language news partner, Father Fadi Najjar, director of Providence Private School, which is adjacent to and affiliated with the church, explained that last year’s earthquake caused cracks in the walls of the church on the right side. And the left side, which allows rainwater to seep into the interior. The exterior facade was also destroyed, and falling stones damaged the stairs.

Father Najjar explained, “The first step was to remove the loose stones from the top to protect the people, especially since the church hall had been sheltering the displaced for more than a month and providing them with meals.” Then the restoration process began, and it took about a year under the direct supervision of the Egyptian Bishop. The cracks were filled, the exterior was restored, the interior was repainted, the stone was polished, and new stairs were built.

Regarding Providence School, Father Najjar said that the walls of the classrooms were also cracked, while the sewage systems were damaged. “We did not just renovate the school. Instead, we started a complete renovation process taking advantage of the summer vacation. Within five months, the building rose beautifully from the ashes,” he explained.

“New classrooms are being opened, the language lab has been revived, and bathrooms have been added, as well as a TV/cinema hall, games room, and exercise studio. About 150 seats will be restored, walls repainted, floors polished, and stonework whitewashed – all thanks to funding from Basalt Charitable Society. He added that the aid provided to the church in need covered the costs of restoring the church.

Saint George Church in Aleppo before and after restoration work. Credit: Joseph Nonoo

Father Najjar revealed that the Egyptian Bishop strongly supports the renovation of the school, expressing his deep appreciation to the contractor, engineer Joseph Nono, who was entrusted with the church and school projects.

It is worth noting that Al-Absi’s visit to Aleppo included a stop at the Dar Al-Nahda Music Institute under the supervision of the artist Shadi Najjar, and a dinner for men and women named after Saint George, who was born between 1960 and 1980. He also planned a tour of Old Aleppo Square.

