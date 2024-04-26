Residents of Jamestown were shaken after multiple earthquakes in the Flinders Ranges region





In brief: Aftershocks continue to batter Jamestown in South Australia more than a week after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake. A leading seismologist says earthquakes are common in the Flinders Ranges region. What's next: Residents hope the “worrying” aftershocks will stop soon.

Residents of a South Australian community are hoping to put an end to low-intensity aftershocks sweeping through the region thanks to upward pressure on tectonic plates.

Since April 13, 11 earthquakes have been recorded in and around Jamestown, south of the Flinders Ranges, including a 4.2 magnitude quake last week that shook homes and cracked walls.

Aftershocks ranging in strength from 1.6 to 2.3 degrees have shaken the city since last Wednesday.

Tracy Deuel, a Jamestown resident and director of the local newsletter, said she had been on edge since the first quake and during the subsequent “alarming” aftershocks.

“I have been here for 20 years, and I have never experienced an earthquake of this size,” she said.

“It was a very fast, sharp noise and then a rumble afterward, so the damage was already done before you actually realized there was an earthquake.”

Jonathan Bathgate, senior seismologist at the Australian Geosciences Centre, said the Flinders Ranges region was one of the “most active” parts of Australia, due to the movement of tectonic plates.

“There are a number of faults that run through the Flinders area,” Mr Bathgate said.

“The Flinders Range is thought to be actively rising due to pressures on the Australian crust in that region.”

He said the Australian plate was moving about seven centimeters north every year, causing pressure to build up at the boundary.

“This pressure is transmitted away from the plate boundaries to the crustal rocks inside the plate,” he said.

“This pressure builds up to the point that it gives way along local fault lines, like this one.

“Sometimes, the fault closes and we get this larger sudden release which results in a larger earthquake.”

Australia typically experiences about 100 earthquakes of magnitude 100 or higher each year.

Most of them occur across the Flinders Range in South Australia, Gippsland in Victoria and south-western Australia.

Located at the foot of the South Flinders Mountains, Jamestown is home to about 1,500 people. (ABC North & West: Isabella Carbone)

There is no hard or fast rule about aftershocks

Ms. Deuel's home was damaged during the 4.2 magnitude earthquake last week.

The ceiling cornice in the living room fell, and her daughter was lost in the room at that time.

She says she is postponing her insurance claim while the aftershocks continue.

Other residents reported various cracks and minor structural damage to the buildings.

Ms Deuel said residents were worried about what would happen next.

“If it stopped, it would be great, but Mother Nature doesn't want to give us a break yet.”

Unfortunately, for those who call Jamestown home, it's not clear when the aftershocks will subside.

“There is no hard and fast rule on how long the sequence can last,” Bathgate said.

“Generally what happens is they… [earthquakes] “It becomes less frequent and less intense over time, but it can certainly vary from each individual seismic sequence.”

David Love, a member of the Australian Seismological Society, said there was no established method for predicting earthquakes.

“If you feel it's going to be strong, go down and sit under the table and wait,” he said.

