Spanish Secretary of State for Health talks with WHO about health priorities





On 23 and 24 April 2024, WHO welcomed Mr. Javier Padilla Bernáldez, Spanish Secretary of State for Health and his delegation to discuss shared global health priorities. Among other things, Spain's focus is on universal health coverage and strengthening health systems; pandemic response and emergency medical teams; organ and tissue transplantation; malaria and other tropical diseases; and polio. During the visit, participants focused on plans and ongoing work in a number of areas, including the World Health Organization's Transplant Program to Increase Availability; ethical approach and supervision of human cell transplantation; tissues and organs. They also discussed the social determinants of health; tobacco and alcohol control; primary health care; access to medicines; universal health coverage; ensuring a healthy life at all ages; nutrition and food safety; health workforce; and emergencies. Mr. Javier Padilla was accompanied by Ms. Paola Cannata Molero, Director of the Cabinet of the Secretary of State for Health, Mr. Jacob Fernandez Alvarez, Chief Technical Secretary and Climate Change, and Mr. Roberto Carr Vazquez, Senior Technician Office of the Secretary of State for Health. The delegation also included representatives of the Permanent Mission of Spain to the United Nations Office in Geneva, including H.E. Ambassador Mrs. A. Diaz-Rato Revuelta, H.E. Ambassador Mrs. Clara Cabrera Brasero and Counselor Mrs. Maria del Carmen Martinez de la Peña. The Spanish delegation met with Dr. Ailan Li, Assistant Director General (ADG) for Universal Health Coverage, Healthier Population, Dr. Catharina BoehmeADG for External Relations and Governance, Dr. Yukiko Nakatani, ADG for Access to Medicines and Health Products and ADG for Antimicrobial Resistance ad interim, Dr. Michael Ryan, Deputy Director-General and Executive Director for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

From left to right: Dr. Maria Neira, Director, Environment, Climate Change and Health, Her. E. Ambassador Aurora Díaz-Rato Revuelta, Dr. Javier Padilla Bernáldez, Secretary of State for Health, Michael Ryan, Deputy Director-General and Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Program. Credit: WHO/Chris Black The WHO management and their teams thanked Spain for their financial and technical support over the years. Spain's support has been instrumental in the last two-year period in improving access to quality basic health services and medicines; addressing climate change and a healthier environment; and strengthening the country's data and innovation capacity. Spain remains a supporter of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Spain also contributes to WHO's work in the fight against malaria and neglected and other tropical diseases, and has helped the Organization to strengthen countries' preparedness, preparedness, prevention and response to health emergencies, epidemics and pandemics. Spain's contribution to the WHO's appeal for health emergencies has helped protect health in humanitarian emergencies to break cycles of poverty. As a world leader in the field of organ and tissue transplantation, Spain plays a key role in WHO's efforts through its Ministry of Health to improve the safety, quality, efficiency and access to transplants. WHO appreciates and recognizes Spain as a partner that not only leads and shares expertise in supporting the development of sustainable, self-sufficient organ transplant systems in countries, but also, in general, as a key partner of WHO in health for all.

