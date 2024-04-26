Nepal – West Nepal Earthquake: Urgent Call for Help – Nepal





Nepal lies on a major fault line between tectonic plates, making it vulnerable to frequent earthquakes. It is also one of the countries most affected by climate disasters in the world. In November 2023, it was hit by the deadliest earthquake since 2015. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Karnali province, particularly affecting the western Jajarkot and Rukum provinces. It has claimed many lives, caused widespread property damage and led to huge losses and devastation in the agriculture sector, the lifeline of about 80 percent of the province's population. Farmers reported the loss of standing crops, stored food and seeds, livestock, poultry, beehives and small irrigation equipment. In addition, roads have been destroyed, hampering access to markets amid rising agricultural input prices.

Before the earthquake, many families were already suffering from food insecurity and malnutrition. Small-scale agricultural producers and livestock owners suffered from high levels of poverty and restricted access to quality inputs, agricultural equipment and tools, decent roads, irrigation and markets. The earthquake occurred at a critical moment in the agricultural calendar, adding a new layer of vulnerability and challenges for these families. It struck after the maize harvest, during the rice harvest, and at a time when the main winter crop (wheat) was in the field, further impacting agricultural production and threatening food security.

Following the earthquake, the Government of Nepal led an emergency response to save lives. During this phase, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) provided 80,000 airtight bags to 8,000 earthquake-affected farm families in western Bagahang, Jajarkot and Rukum districts, enabling them to safely store seeds and grains.

With the focus now shifting to recovery and reconstruction, UN agencies, in consultation with the Government, have developed a joint action plan for recovery. The plan aims to meet the needs of affected communities in the medium and long term, prioritizing resilience-building measures and long-term investments to mitigate the impact of future disasters. As part of its work, FAO seeks to provide farming families with agricultural inputs, protect livestock, and replace/repair agricultural tools and equipment. This will enable farmers affected by the earthquake to restore and revive agricultural production and contribute to strengthening the resilience of their livelihoods in the face of future shocks and building back better.

