Monday morning headlines: Tremonton residents hit by second earthquake in less than a week





Tremonton residents are exposed to the second earthquake

The University of Utah Seismic Station is asking Tremonton residents to fill out a questionnaire about a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the area on Sunday.

According to Station X, the earthquake occurred at 5:30 p.m

The UUSS reported that the quake's epicenter was about 16 miles southwest of Tremonton near Thatcher.

This earthquake came just one day after Tremonton was hit by a smaller earthquake. This earthquake had a magnitude of 3.9.

The survey can be found on our website upr.org.

The community pays respect to Officer Santaquin who was killed in the line of duty

Community members are expected to line I-15 between Taylorsville and Santaquin Monday morning to pay their respects to the family of a Santaquin City Police officer who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

Sergeant Bill Houser responded to a call about a person standing on the back of a semi-trailer as it was headed north. About 6:30 a.m., the sergeant found the semi-trailer. Houser and UHP soldier. They started stopping traffic.

Spanish Fork Police Lt. Corey Slymaker says the driver of the semi fled and headed north a short distance before turning around and driving the wrong way, striking and killing the officer.

42-year-old Michael Aaron Jayne was arrested outside of Vernal after fleeing the scene and stealing several vehicles.

The victim of a Las Vegas drowning has been identified on Saturday

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old Las Vegas man who drowned at Sand Hollow State Park on Saturday.

Christian Jeffrey Fisher was swimming with three other people. They were swimming in the “dive park” area, a popular swimming area, according to Sand Hollow Park Manager Candace Smith.

When the victim did not reappear, authorities were called at 2:20 p.m. and search and rescue members found Fisher 19 feet underwater two hours later.

Smith believes the wind may have caused more waves, making it more difficult for swimmers, and asked anyone in or on the water to use life jackets.

The remains found were identified as Northern Box Elder County

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate how a Fort Hall, Idaho, man died after his remains were found in a remote area of ​​northern Utah. 29-year-old Matthew Jay Broncho has been missing from an Indian reservation in southeastern Idaho for more than five years.

Broncho's skeletal remains were recovered by a search and rescue team on April 27 in the Hansel Mountains southeast of Snowville after a group of hunters reported they had found human remains.

According to the Fort Hall Police Department, Broncho was last seen on March 20, 2019. His truck was found at the I-84 exit in Snowville, just south of the Idaho border, but multi-agency searches of the surrounding area in both Utah and Idaho have provided no further evidence. On Broncho's whereabouts.

Box Elder Sheriff's Deputy Kid Palmer says the investigation into Broncho's death remains active.

