California experiences another earthquake along the Mexico border





Another swarm of earthquakes was rumbling along the California-Mexico border.

More than two dozen earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 2.5 have occurred since midnight Saturday, with their epicenters about 175 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles and 100 miles northeast of San Diego, according to the US Geological Survey.

It occurred largely along farmland between the towns of Brawley and Imperial in Imperial County. The largest quake was a magnitude 3.9 and occurred at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, causing mild shaking in the Imperial Valley as well as south of the border and shaking Mexicali.

A larger quake — a magnitude 4.1 — occurred at 5:17 a.m. Monday about 28 miles northwest of the swarm that began Saturday.

The quake was centered in a remote desert area east of Anza Borrego Desert State Park, and weak tremors were felt as far away as San Diego, parts of Orange County, Temecula, the Coachella Valley, El Centro and Holtville.

A separate group of earthquakes occurred a week ago, about 40 miles southeast of the recent earthquake activity. A swarm occurred last week about 18 miles southeast of Mexicali in Baja California. The largest swarm measured magnitude 4.2 and was felt as far away as El Centro, California, and Yuma, Arizona.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said on social media on Saturday that earthquake swarms are common in the Imperial Valley. Swarms have occurred several times in this part of California without being followed by a large, damaging earthquake.

However, scientists usually pay close attention to the area, where there are many faults.

The area was particularly active with earthquakes in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Two of the region's largest earthquakes in historical history — a 6.9 magnitude quake in 1940 and a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in the Imperial Valley in 1979 — came without any previous swarms, Jones said. The 1979 earthquake caused $30 million in damage, injuring 91 people and damaging more than 1,500 homes and more than 400 commercial buildings.

More significant earthquakes occurred in the area in 1987. The Superstition Hills earthquake, which followed a 6.2 magnitude quake on a nearby fault that occurred 11 hours earlier, caused $4 million in damage and injured 94 people in Imperial County and left 3,000 people temporarily homeless in the area. Mexicali region.

South of the California-Mexico border, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck on Easter Sunday 2010, killing two people in Mexicali and damaging buildings on both sides of the border.

