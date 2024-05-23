



A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales on Thursday morning, causing the ground to shake as far away as Orange and Canberra. So, how common are earthquakes in Australia and how does this earthquake compare to the largest earthquakes recorded in our country?

The epicenter of the earthquake that shook New South Wales on Thursday morning was about 30 kilometers north of Goulburn. It was a relatively small and shallow earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.9 and a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Australian Geosciences Authority.

Although it was only a relatively small earthquake, Geoscience Australia received reports felt from as far away as Orange, Canberra, Sydney and Wollongong.

Photo: Reports of Thursday's earthquake were felt. Source: Australian Earth Sciences

Fortunately, this earthquake was on the weak end of the scale, and as of late Thursday morning, there were no reports of damage.

How big is the earthquake?

The magnitude of an earthquake is a measure of the energy it releases, and is classified using a logarithmic scale. According to Geoscience Australia, each unit volume is about 30 times stronger than the previous level. This means that a magnitude 3.0 earthquake releases 30 times more energy than a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, while a magnitude 4.0 earthquake releases 900 times more energy than a magnitude 2.0 earthquake (30 x 30). This makes high-magnitude earthquakes much more damaging than low-magnitude earthquakes.

Earthquakes below magnitude 3.5 are usually too weak to cause surface damage in Australia. Once it starts to exceed 4.0 magnitude, some minor structural damage and landslides can occur.

The earthquake with the highest number of casualties in Australia was the Newcastle event in 1989. Although the earthquake was not particularly strong, measuring 5.4, it killed 13 people and injured 160 others.

The 10 largest earthquakes observed in Australia reached magnitude 6.0 to 6.6, with the largest occurring near Tennant Creek, NT in 1988.

Much larger earthquakes have been observed outside Australia. For example, the earthquake that caused the 2011 tsunami in Japan had a magnitude of 9.1, making it one of the largest earthquakes in the world since 1900.

How often do we have earthquakes in Australia?

Earthquakes in Australia are more common than many people may realise. On average, there are about 100 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or higher each year in Australia. Earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 5 occur only once every year or two, while earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or more occur only once every decade.

You can find out more information about recent and historic Australian earthquakes on the Geoscience Australia website.

