Is it safe to travel to Naples? Latest advice after earthquakes





It's fair to say that Italy's third most populous city has a somewhat mixed reputation, having historically been associated with a lower standard of living and higher crime rates than the more glamorous cities to the north. But Naples is increasingly becoming known as a travel destination, boasting the most authentic pizzerias, magnificent architecture and gorgeous natural surroundings.

But those natural surroundings caused some problems. Naples is located near a volcanic caldera (a large depression formed when a volcano collapses, including Mount Vesuvius), which has witnessed earthquakes over the past few days. The government has allocated 500 million euros for evacuations and other safety interventions such as strengthening buildings. So, here's everything you need to know if you've booked a trip to Naples.

Is it safe to travel to Naples?

Although travel is considered mostly safe, it is important to follow the latest advice from local officials. Naples felt these earthquakes over the past few days, prompting the government to evacuate hundreds of residents and inmates of a women's prison in the coastal town of Pozzuoli, and close schools.

There is a red zone in the place, which is the area that must be evacuated in the event of a volcanic eruption. The Chiaia and Vomero districts of Naples fall within this area, as do the cities of Pozzuoli and Baccoli. The rest of Naples is in the yellow zone, meaning it is at risk of falling large amounts of volcanic ash during an eruption.

Where was affected by the earthquake?

Earthquakes were recorded in the Phlegrian Fields (Campi Flegrei), an active volcanic crater, the largest of its kind in Europe. Vesuvius and Pompeii Archaeological Park are located nearby.

Although scientists believe an eruption here is unlikely (it has not happened once since 1538), the 500,000 locals living within the red zone areas (Chiaia, Vomero, Pozzuoli and Baccoli) say they are living in a state of ” Constant anxiety,” according to Euronews.

How close was the earthquake to Naples?

The Phlegraean Fields are located about 20 km from Naples. Although this may seem very close, there have been no casualties or damage to buildings in the city so far.

What is the latest FCO advice?

The British Foreign Office said: “There are several active volcanoes in southern Italy. National emergency planning has been updated for the Vesuvius region as well as the Phlegraine fields, an area that remains active and has seen earthquakes in 2024.”

As its Safety and Security page says: “Many parts of Italy lie on a major seismic fault line, which means tremors and minor earthquakes occur on a regular basis. Learn more about what to do before, during and after an earthquake.

What are your rights if you book a flight?

As the UK Foreign Office has not explicitly advised against travel to Italy, it is unlikely that you will be able to cancel your travel plans without any penalties. To find out what to do, it is best to contact your accommodation, flight or flight provider before travelling.

Have flights to Naples been cancelled?

There is no news on cancellations of flights to Naples, but to be on the safe side, check directly with your airline before travelling.

STAY INFORMED: Sign up for the free Time Out Travel newsletter to get the latest travel news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timeout.com/news/is-it-safe-to-travel-to-naples-right-now-the-latest-travel-advice-after-earthquake-tremors-in-southern-italy-052424 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos