



Did you know there were two earthquakes in Arkansas over the weekend?

The first earthquake was on Friday afternoon at 4:06 p.m. and measured 2.5 on the Richter scale, and the second earthquake was on Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. and measured 2.5 on the Richter scale.

According to KOMC, both incidents occurred in Marion County near South Lead Hill, Arkansas.

It is located 21.1 miles west-northwest of Mountain Home, 23.6 miles east-northeast of Harrison, and 30.3 miles east-southeast of Branson.

Arkansas has had a fair number of earthquakes in the past 30 days. Volcanodiscovery.com reports that the state has had 15 earthquakes. Eleven of them were magnitude 2.5 or greater, while four were magnitude 2.0 or less.

Have you ever felt an earthquake? The most powerful earthquake in Arkansas occurred on December 16, 1811. It measured 7 to 8 on the Richter scale and was centered near present-day Blytheville and could be felt as far away as New England and Canada.

Although earthquakes of less than magnitude 2.0 are usually not felt by people, you may feel them if they are shallow and someone is close to the epicenter. But weather conditions such as wind or traffic noise can mask the earthquake for most people.

Did you feel the earthquake in Arkansas on Friday or Sunday? If so, the USGS would love to hear from you. You can report your information on their website at qualcanodiscovery.com. You can also report it at volcanodiscovery.com

