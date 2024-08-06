Could Florida have a major earthquake in the next 100 years?





Getty Images/Petrovic9

Florida is not commonly affected by earthquakes. As the world's climate evolves, is it likely that Florida will experience a major earthquake in the next 100 years?

Could Florida have a major earthquake?

Florida is one of those lucky states that doesn’t get earthquakes very often, like Michigan and the upper Midwest. But it does happen. In fact, Midwesterners were surprised last Friday (Aug. 2), when the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 2.9 earthquake centered in Lake Michigan. Experts reported the quake struck around 9:18 a.m. EST, and the quake’s location was about 24 miles east-southeast of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. The latest quake was small, at a magnitude 2.9, but some residents on the Wisconsin side of Lake Michigan said they felt it.

So why are earthquakes so rare in Florida? “Earthquakes in Florida are extremely rare because there are no active fault zones or plate boundaries,” Amanda Holley, a meteorologist with WFLA Max Defender 8, told WFLA.com. “The closest fault line to Florida runs through the Caribbean Sea, north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and south of Cuba toward Guatemala.”

What are the chances of Florida experiencing a major earthquake like the one in the Midwest? It’s certainly possible that Florida could experience a devastating earthquake in the next 100 years, but don’t worry, it’s highly unlikely. Of course, our region doesn’t have the same risks as places like California or Alaska. But a recent report from USGS.gov experts shows the odds of a major earthquake occurring across the United States.

About 75% of the United States could experience a “damaging earthquake” in the coming years, according to a U.S. Geological Survey study by more than 50 scientists and engineers. To conduct the study, they used the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Seismic Hazard Model (NSHM) to “create a color-coded map that identifies the most likely locations for damaging earthquakes based on insights from seismic studies, historical geological data, and the latest data collection techniques.” The study also noted that earthquakes are already a reality in much of the United States, with “37 U.S. states experiencing earthquakes greater than magnitude 5 in the past 200 years, highlighting a long history of seismic activity across this country.”

Now, let’s look at how likely Florida is to have a devastating earthquake in the next 100 years. According to the study, the chance of a minor or larger devastating earthquake in the next 100 years is 5% or less in most areas of Florida. As you get closer to the Florida Panhandle, that chance increases to 5% to 25%. So, either way, it’s not a high risk, but if you’re in an area like Tallahassee, that risk is higher. According to the map, the states with the highest risk are primarily California and Alaska.

Of course, you can’t predict an earthquake. It’s not like seeing rain clouds rolling in. But by investigating faults and past earthquakes, scientists are able to determine the likelihood and magnitude of future earthquakes. So that’s useful information.

7 Severe Weather Safety Tips That Could Save Your Life

Ann Erickson began her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on the air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who loves rock, metal and alternative music, she fell in love with radio right away and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Ann makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially the Lions and MSU football. Ann is also an award-winning journalist whose stories have been published in a variety of national publications. You can also listen to her weekend specials on WRIF.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myq105.com/2024/08/05/could-florida-get-a-large-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos