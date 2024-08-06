Akutan M2.4 | Alaska Earthquake Center





August 5, 2024 21:17:56 AKDT (August 6, 2024 05:17:56 UTC)53.2437°N 165.3572°W Depth 24.0 miles (38 km)

This event has not been reviewed by a seismologist.

64 miles (103 km) southeast of Akutan Pass 65 miles (105 km) southeast of Dutch 65 miles (105 km) southeast of Unalaska 78 miles (126 km) southeast of Makushin Volcano 92 miles (149 km) south of Westdale Peak 107 miles (173 km) south of Fisher Caldera 115 miles (186 km) east of Okmok Caldera 119 miles (192 km) southwest of Shishaldin Volcano 120 miles (194 km) east of Bogoslov Island 124 miles (201 km) southwest of Isanotsky Peaks 129 miles (209 km) southwest of Round Top Mountain Magnitude: ML2 Event Type: Earthquake Aleutian Islands Tectonic Location

The Aleutian Arc is the region where the Pacific Plate subducts into the mantle beneath the North American Plate. It is a seismically active region, as evidenced by the thousands of earthquakes that occur each year. Since 1900, this region has hosted several major earthquakes, including the 1957 magnitude 8.6 Andreanof Islands earthquake, the 1965 magnitude 8.7 Rat Islands earthquake, the 1986 magnitude 7.9 and 1996 magnitude 7.9 Andreanof Islands earthquakes, and the 2003 magnitude 7.8 Rat Islands earthquake. Together, these earthquakes have ruptured the entire length of the thrust boundary in this region. Another notable source of earthquakes in the arc is a 6–9 mile (10–15 km) wide zone of intermediate-depth earthquakes within the subducting Pacific Plate, known as the Wadati–Benioff Zone. The largest intermediate-depth earthquake ever recorded in this region was the 7.9 magnitude Little Sitkin earthquake in 2014. A third source of earthquakes in this region are shallow earthquakes associated with volcanic processes and crustal faults within the North American Plate. These earthquakes occur regularly and may produce strong aftershocks or swarm-like sequences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://earthquake.alaska.edu/event/024a29rxpp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos