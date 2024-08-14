Japan braces for once-in-a-century mega-quake; worst-case scenario predicts more than 300,000 dead





Japanese authorities issued an unprecedented warning of a major earthquake last week — leading to stockpiling of supplies, holiday cancellations and diplomatic disruptions. The Indian embassy in Japan also posted a message asking citizens to prepare for natural disasters following the warning. Scientists believe an earthquake in the Nankai Trough (underwater) could cause tremors of more than 9 on the Richter scale.

The warning came hours after two powerful earthquakes struck off the southern coast of Japan on Thursday. The first was a magnitude 6.9 quake, followed by a magnitude 7.1 tremor. Both quakes triggered a tsunami warning but ultimately no major damage or deaths were reported. However, experts say a major quake — one with a magnitude of more than 8 — could hit Japan in the coming days.

The warning explained that “the probability of a new major earthquake occurring is higher than usual, but this is not an indication that a major earthquake will definitely occur within a specific time frame.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead a possible government response.

Japan is regularly hit by earthquakes because of its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire—a tectonic belt of volcanoes and seismic activity. The prospect of a once-in-a-lifetime super-quake has long haunted residents, with experts predicting a magnitude 8 or 9 tremor within the next 30 years. But it’s important to note that there’s no real way to predict an earthquake—aside from automated warnings that provide seconds of advance notice.

According to reports, the worst-case scenario could kill more than 300,000 people when a wall of water (possibly up to 100 feet high) hits Japan's Pacific coast.

Local media reports indicate that the warning of a major earthquake is set to be lifted on Thursday this week if no abnormal seismic activity is detected.

