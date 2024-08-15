How common are earthquakes throughout Kentucky?





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Late last night, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Nevada, including the Las Vegas metro area. This comes less than a week after Los Angeles was hit by a similarly strong earthquake. Since both cities are popular travel destinations, it has sparked curiosity about the potential for an earthquake in Kentucky.

The Earth itself is made up of layers floating on plates. You can think of these plates as pieces of a puzzle. As these plates float and move, they bump or grind against each other, causing an earthquake.

Some plates move more than others, causing frequent earthquakes in certain areas, especially on the West Coast in parts of California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

This map highlights the potential seismic activity hazards around the contiguous United States (Davis Wells)

There is an area known as the New Madrid Fault and the Wabash Valley Fault, which runs along the Mississippi River through Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. While most earthquakes in this area tend to be minor, that doesn't mean Kentucky can't experience more moderate earthquakes that can cause damage.

Areas along the Mississippi River are likely to experience seismic activity throughout the New Madrid Fault Zone. (Davis Wells)

According to the University of Kentucky, the largest earthquake to occur in Kentucky was in 1980, when it measured 5.2 on the Richter scale. This earthquake caused more than $3 million in damage.

The earthquake that struck parts of New Jersey and New York City earlier this year was detected by a seismograph, a device that measures vibrations inside the Earth, at Mammoth Cave National Park. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was rated as a 4.8 magnitude earthquake and caused travel disruptions at several area airports.

Although earthquakes are not very common in Kentucky, the possibility of feeling tremors is not out of the question.

Areas to the west are more prone to seismic activity than areas to the east (Davis Wells)

Earthquakes are unpredictable, but the correlation between strong earthquakes occurring around the world has led to other earthquakes. In other words, if one piece of the puzzle moves, the rest of the puzzle will be affected.

