Here's How Kate Mansi and Chad Doyle of General Hospital Survived the Earthquake





Life can sometimes imitate art, as happened recently. While there have only been two earthquakes on General Hospital, a real one did hit during filming. Chad Duell had a great strategy during the incident, but Kate Mansi was there to correct him in a hilarious way.

Doyle's heart was in the right place.

ABC7 reported on August 12 that a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles County, California at 12:20 p.m., sending panicked people and pets everywhere. While there was no major damage, a water pipe burst at the Pasadena City Hall, forcing nearly 200 people to evacuate the building. The quake was even felt by the GH cast, who were in the middle of filming a scene when the quake struck.

Mansi (Christina) later tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “About that earthquake… I was in the middle of a scene [with] “Chad (Michael) who kindly tried to take us under a door until I reminded him… it was a fixed door. Where all the lights were 🤦🏻‍♀️.” Her palm-down face was enough to express how amazing she was after the earthquake in which no one was hurt.

About that earthquake… I was in the middle of a scene with Chad who was kindly trying to lure us under a door until I reminded him… it was a fixed door. Where all the lights were 🤦🏻‍♀️

— Kate Mansi (@KateMansi) August 13, 2024

A fan suggested using a video of the earthquake on the set in the show, and Mansi chimed in, saying, “Oh, I said they should have used that for the bloopers!!!”

Doyle defended his actions.

The conversation was hilarious as one fan responded, “Oh my god… Chad is like the rest of the GH fans… he thinks Port Charles (and its doors) is real life!” Doyle chimed in, writing, “I was actually leading her to a place on set where there were no lights above it… not under the door… but yeah [it] It was a crazy few seconds, and Mansi replied, “Of course 😉.”

In fact, an earthquake hit Port Charles in 1991, which was a great excuse to build entirely new sets. The latest earthquake in 2018 was caused by hydraulic fracking being done underneath the city by the evil Jim, played by BJ and the Bear alumnus Greg Evigan, who first appeared in January of that year.

Many fans have wondered what the point of an earthquake would be in a city in upstate New York. However, not only is it a great way to literally and figuratively change things up for the characters, but there is also the real-world Ramapo Fault, which runs through Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, so an earthquake there is not entirely unheard of.

We are so glad everyone was safe!

