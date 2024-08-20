Russia is experiencing more earthquakes





Following a powerful earthquake and subsequent volcanic eruption in Russia, the country has been hit by two more seismic events.

This 4.6 magnitude quake was reported in Buryatia, Russia, about 12 miles from the city of Severomuisk, while a 5.2 magnitude quake was detected 40 miles northeast of the small Russian island of Shikotan, off the coast of Japan's Hokkaido.

The M4.6 quake struck at about 1:20 p.m. ET Monday, at a depth of about 6 miles underground, while the M5.2 quake was recorded at a depth of 64 miles at about 4:20 a.m. ET Tuesday.

File photo of a seismograph (main image) and a map of earthquakes in Russia (inset). Two more earthquakes were recorded in Russia after a volcanic eruption was followed by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake. File photo of a seismograph (main image) and a map of earthquakes in Russia (inset). Two more earthquakes were recorded in Russia after a volcanic eruption was followed by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake. ISTOCK/GETTY IMAGES PLUS/USGS

The quakes came just days after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky early Sunday, about 60 miles off the country’s eastern coast. Russian media reported that residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky experienced some of the strongest tremors they had seen “in a long time,” according to the Associated Press. No major damage was reported from the quake, Russian media outlet TASS reported, but “buildings are now being inspected for possible damage, with special attention being paid to social facilities.”

The USGS said the 7.0-magnitude earthquake of August 17, 2024, east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, occurred on a reverse fault at a depth of about 29 kilometers. At the location of this earthquake, the Pacific Ocean is moving west-northwest relative to the North American and Eurasian plates. The location of the earthquake and the feeling of movement are consistent with a fault on the interface of the subduction zone plate.

“The Kuril-Kamchatka region experiences moderate to large earthquakes frequently, and has seen an additional 29 events of magnitude 6.5+ within 250 kilometers of the August 17, 2024 earthquake over the past century. The August 17, 2024 earthquake occurred approximately 40 kilometers northeast of the 1952 magnitude 9.0 Kamchatka earthquake, which generated a devastating tsunami that extended into the Pacific Ocean.”

Shortly after the 7.0-magnitude quake, the nearby Shiveluch volcano began erupting, sending a massive cloud of ash several miles into the sky and blanketing a nearby village. That briefly triggered a “red” warning for aircraft, and TASS reported separately that no commercial flights were disrupted and there was no damage to aviation infrastructure.

The day after the 7.0-magnitude earthquake, more than 30 aftershocks were felt in the surrounding area.

“We are closely monitoring the concentration process, recording aftershocks – more than 30 of them have been recorded over the past day,” the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement, according to TASS. “This is a standard scenario and we can now expect a number of earthquakes up to 6.5 magnitude.”

“At the same time, the intense aftershock process can last up to a month and then calm down and become less intense,” they said.

The stronger the earthquake, the more energy is released, increasing the potential for widespread destruction and loss of life. However, local conditions and preparedness also play a crucial role in determining the severity of an earthquake’s impact: even less powerful earthquakes can be deadly if they strike densely populated areas with poorly constructed buildings.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 to 4.9 are considered “moderate” and may cause noticeable shaking, resulting in minor structural damage, such as cracks in walls or broken windows. “Strong” earthquakes (magnitude 5.0 to 5.9) may cause damage to buildings, especially older structures not designed for seismic activity.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.0 to 6.9 are considered “major” and can cause significant damage in populated areas, including structural damage to buildings, bridges, and roads, while earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.0 to 7.9 are considered “severe” and can cause widespread destruction, especially in urban areas, where buildings and infrastructure may collapse.

Do you have a science story tip that Newsweek should cover? Have a question about earthquakes? Let us know at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/russia-hit-earthquakes-1941751 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos