Countries at risk of strong earthquakes





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Earthquakes are one of the most devastating natural disasters, and massive earthquakes are among the most devastating. These earthquakes occur as a result of sudden shifts along extended subduction zones, where one tectonic plate slides beneath another.

Strong earthquakes pose a major threat, as they can trigger massive tsunamis capable of destroying coastal areas within minutes.

Indonesia is not alone in facing this threat. Here is a list of countries that could be affected by strong earthquakes, based on reports from cyclosismico.cl and gns.cri.nz:

1. Indonesia

As a country located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is highly vulnerable to strong earthquakes. The subduction zone extending from Aceh to Papua poses a major threat to the region.

Megathrust zones are located in active subduction zones, including the Sunda subduction (Sumatra, Java, Bali, Lombok, and Sumba), Banda subduction, Sulawesi subduction, Moluccas subduction, North Papua subduction, and Philippine Sea subduction.

2. Japan

Japan is highly vulnerable to strong earthquakes, especially along the Nankai Trough. This 800-kilometer-long underwater trench, which runs from Shizuoka west of Tokyo to the island of Kyushu, is a subduction zone where two tectonic plates meet in the Pacific Ocean.

Historical records indicate that the Nankai Basin experienced a major earthquake measuring eight or nine on the Richter scale every century or two.

According to Kobe University, there is a 70-80% chance of another earthquake of this type occurring within the next 30 years. The potential damage from such an event is expected to be much greater than the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

3. Chile

Chile is located on the western edge of the South American Plate and is frequently affected by large-scale earthquakes, including massive thrust events. The country's proximity to the Peru-Chile Subduction Zone, one of the most active subduction zones in the world, makes it particularly vulnerable to these seismic events. This subduction zone is one of the most active in the world and has been responsible for some of the world's largest earthquakes.

4. New Zealand

New Zealand lies on the boundary between the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate, known as the Hikurangi Subduction Zone. This geological feature makes the country vulnerable to powerful earthquakes, which can trigger devastating tsunamis.

M Rafi Azhari | Double Indica

