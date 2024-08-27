



Earthquake reported in Jackson, South Carolina

Updated: 10:10 AM EST August 27, 2024

Let’s go. We’ve taken a look at today’s top stories. Traffic and weather before you even walk out the door. We start to remember the life of Rob Rabbit Pitt, star of the Netflix series TEX MEX MOTORS. He died Sunday of stomach cancer at the age of 45. That’s according to his videographer. Pitts was filming the second season of the Netflix show in March when he was diagnosed. He was the type to go with the flow. He loved his classic cars. He always badmouthed new sports cars. His dream car was a yellow 1980s Stingray Corvette, and his wife was lucky enough to buy him one and let him enjoy it in what little time he had left. Pitts grew up in Greenville and attended Wade Hampton High School. He was also the CEO of Pitts Truck Service and owned Rabbits Used Cars in Seneca. A teenager has died after a UTV accident in Chesney. Troopers say it was traveling north on Hardin Road around 12:30 a.m. yesterday. We’re told three people were in the UTV. Officials say one passenger was airlifted to the hospital. The coroner says 16-year-old Ethan Harrell died early Monday. Spartanburg School District 2 says he was a student at Bowling Springs High School. Now, a Spartanburg man has been denied bail after his attorney says he was driving drunk. Randall Bell has been charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death. Bell’s attorney says he admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. In 2024, the Trump and Harris campaigns are dueling over next month’s presidential debate. Former President Trump says he would prefer to keep the microphone on for both candidates, the opposite of what his staff has asked for. Meanwhile, Harris’s campaign is also pushing to keep the microphone on and steer clear of Biden’s debate strategy. ABC is hosting the debate, and the former president has questioned his participation because he believes the network is anti-Republican. I think Harris believes that using microphones will get Donald Trump off topic, you know, really engage in the kind of bullying behavior that has angered a lot of independent voters. Under debate rules, both candidates have had their microphones muted. For most of the history of televised presidential debates. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a driver killed in a crash on Interstate 85. Investigators say the crash happened at mile marker 75 just before 10 a.m. yesterday. Troopers say a southbound car was stopped in the roadway when it was struck from behind by an SUV. The coroner says the driver of the car, 61-year-old Michael Lawrence, died at the scene and the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. At 648, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is switching from helicopters to drones. Isabel Mark joins us live from Oconee County to tell us why the change is happening. Fate. The sheriff’s office says it makes perfect sense. It only takes two to three minutes to get a drone in the air, compared to a helicopter. Drones can also fly closer to the ground than a helicopter, making it easier to spot people. The Sheriff's Office says it can't say how many drones and drone operators it has, but it does have multiple drones. It also says they're cheaper, which means less money for taxpayers. I live in Oconee County. Isabel. Married. WYFF News Four. Isabel. Thank you. To address the need for bus drivers in Greenville County School District, the district is hosting a job fair tonight. We've been covered all morning about this, and we're taking a closer look to see how those positions will be filled. What's open and more. Excuse me, are you Taniko Pinnix? The Bonds Career Center in Greer has the latest Taniko products. Good morning, Erin. This job fair will be held at the Bonds Career Center in Greer. Right now, the district is looking for bus drivers and bus aides. They say they have about 55 open positions. The district is looking for drivers who enjoy working with kids. They say they offer competitive wages with drivers earning around $25. In addition to drivers and bus attendants. The district is also looking for building custodians and food service operators. If hired employees who work 30 hours or more a week are eligible for health care, dental, sick leave and free life insurance, this job fair will be tonight from 5-7 p.m. in Greer. Right now, reporting live from Greenville, Tan. PENNIX WYFF News Four. Well, thank you Tan. Hello, good morning everyone. Let's take a live look at Mount Paris. Lots of sunshine, beautiful start to the day, a little warmer than yesterday, but honestly, it doesn't look too bad when you look at our actual temperatures, how about 55 degrees in Franklin? 58 degrees in Pickens. Definitely one of the cooler places right now. 66 degrees in Greenville. Good morning. Spartanburg, 61 degrees for you. Live Super Doppler Radar Fore. We're clear and dry. That's what it's going to be all day. We're going to get a little bit warmer today. Temperatures will be in the low 90s in Greenville in the northern part of the state. So it's going to be noticeably hotter, especially as we get into the early afternoon and late afternoon as we head into the mountains. We expect it to be a nice cool down from the summer temperatures, which will eventually get into the high 80s later today, tomorrow and Thursday. The hottest day of the week. We'll take a look at that in the weekend forecast. We have some chance of precipitation. We'll get to that with your Fore Day Plus in about 7 or 8 minutes from now. Let's check your roads, Destiny. Hey Barilla at 651 this morning, here's a live look at Interstate 85 northbound at Highway 101 in Spartanburg County. No issues to report with cars going through pretty fast there. Also, our travel times look great. It will take you 11 minutes to get from Highway 240 to Asheville Expressway. It will take you six minutes to get from the airport to Woodruff Road. It will take you 13 miles to get from FAIRVIEW to downtown. Speaking of driving, if you’re looking to avoid heavy weekend traffic, the worst time to hit the road is Thursday. Between 1 and 7:30 p.m. and between 2 and 6 p.m. on Friday. The worst time on Saturday will be between 8 and 11 a.m., and then Monday will be a rough day as people head home after that long weekend. Speaking of Labor Day, the weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and for some, it’s time to start thinking about the holiday season. Oh yeah, we can already smell it. Gabrielle Komorowski takes us to the Omni Grove Park Hotel in Asheville, where registration is now open for the National Gingerbread House Contest. It’s a holiday tradition, and now people are invited to start working on their gingerbread creations for this annual contest. And compete for prizes. John Cook, our Executive Pastry Chef here at the Omni Grove Park Hotel, joins us. You’re also one of the judges for the competition, and we need to talk about the rules of this competition. First, because this amazing creation is 100 percent edible. Not that you want to eat it. Yes, you absolutely can. So it has to be 75 percent gingerbread and 100 percent edible. So as one of the judges for the competition, this is one of the top three pieces that are currently on display at the hotel for people to see and enjoy. What are you looking for specifically? What stands out to you as a judge? Absolutely. So for me, I really like the natural movement and the elephant. You know, to be able to create something with that structure with all the right wrinkles and movement and ears so that it doesn’t look like it’s too rigid is really nice. There’s movement in the reindeer. It’s just a really fun piece. It shows a lot of angles that can be enjoyed from any side. And this is a competition. We know that people of all ages from five and up are welcome to come and participate, but they do. And people come from all over the world. But they have to bring their creativity here, right? They do. A lot of people will bring it in bits and pieces. They'll put it on a plane and buy their own tickets. Some people use air mattresses in cars to make the ride easier. Whatever it is, you want to enjoy it. You want to let your imagination run wild and show us what you can do. I can't believe it's that time of year again. It is. Thank you so much, John Cook here at the Omni Grove Park Inn. Registration closes November 11th in Asheville, Gabriel Komorowski, WYFF News Four. Some have mentioned airfare. Are you

Earthquake reported in Jackson, South Carolina

Updated: 10:10 AM EST August 27, 2024

An earthquake was reported Monday evening in a small town in South Carolina. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck in Jackson, South Carolina, which is located in Aiken County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was reported at 7:06 p.m.

Jackson, South Carolina —

An earthquake was reported Monday evening in a small town in South Carolina.

(Video above: Morning news headlines from WYFF News 4)

The US Geological Survey reported that a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck Jackson, South Carolina, in Aiken County.

Reported at 7:06 PM

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyff4.com/article/earthquake-jackson-south-carolina/61983702 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos