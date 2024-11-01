Izmir remembers the victims of the devastating earthquake in 2020





Izmir

Survivors, city officials and citizens gathered in the western city of Izmir on October 30 to commemorate the victims of the 2020 earthquake that struck the coast and killed 117 people.

Multiple celebrations were held, organized by the Izmir Governor's Office and the municipality, to honor the lives lost, especially in Berakli, the area most affected by the earthquake.

During the main ceremony, attendees placed carnations on the earthquake monument in Berakli. Fire trucks sounded their sirens at 2:51 p.m., marking the moment the earthquake struck four years ago, followed by a minute of silence.

Izmir Mayor Cemil Togay acknowledged the risks posed by older buildings, many of which were built before the 1999 regulatory reform.

“We are doing our best,” he said. “We have to do something to rebuild particularly dangerous structures… if possible, or reinforce them if not.”

In a parallel ceremony, Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban highlighted the ongoing seismic risks facing the city, stressing the importance of urban transformation as a long-term solution.

“We often forget the importance of this work until disaster strikes,” Elban said, urging acceleration of urban renewal efforts.

Hasan Süzbilir, a geology professor at Izmir's Dokuz Eylul University (DEÜ), presented data confirming the city's vulnerability, with 60 percent of buildings still at risk in the event of a 7.0-magnitude earthquake.

In response, the municipality reported intensifying efforts to create a stock of earthquake-resistant buildings, produce an appropriate map for safer settlements, and develop a comprehensive disaster management master plan.

The ceremony also presented the new emergency response team of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Izmir and a forklift aimed at improving response capabilities.

