A mild earthquake was recorded near Moncton on Monday evening





A mild earthquake outside Moncton Monday night was not a rare event, a federal scientist said.

Data from Earthquake Canada shows a 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at 7:45 p.m. Monday, about 12 kilometers north of Moncton.

“We have recorded about 20 earthquakes of this size [in New Brunswick] “This year, it's been since January, so it's fairly common,” said Stephen Crane, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada.

It's unusual for so many people to feel an earthquake of this size, Crane said, adding that the department has received about 11 reports from the public describing what they experienced.

More than a dozen people in the Irishtown area posted information about the quake on Facebook, with many describing it as feeling like a car had crashed into their home.

He said the event's proximity to Moncton is why more people are excited about it.

“Generally, it's just shaking the house, shaking the dishes, things like that.”

He added that no damage was reported.

“We don't expect an earthquake this strong to cause any damage. Damage usually starts at about magnitude 5, and that's a long way from this earthquake.”

There have been about 20 earthquakes of that size so far this year in New Brunswick, says Stephen Crane, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada. (Sam Farley/Zoom)

Crane said his department uses the readings to track the exact location and magnitude of earthquakes, but a questionnaire on its website for people to report what they feel and where they feel it also helps with tracking.

“We use these reports so we know the size of the earthquake and how it will affect people, so when an earthquake occurs in the future, we can estimate the expected impact from that earthquake,” Crane said.

New Brunswick has a low level of seismicity, which is why earthquakes commonly occur.

He added, “But it can happen here. In 1982, two very large earthquakes occurred shortly after another earthquake.”

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake was followed by a 5.1 aftershock that year.

But he said it was unlikely that the earthquake that occurred Monday night would have aftershocks because of its small size.

Canada's Department of Natural Resources has seismic equipment across the country that can detect something as small as magnitude 1.0.

“The importance of monitoring earthquakes is understanding how often and where they can occur,” Crane said.

This information is used in the National Building Code to make buildings safe, based on the level and frequency of earthquakes expected at their locations.

He said: “This is the best way we can protect residents, is to ensure that buildings do not fall on them.”

Crane is urging people who may have felt Monday's quake to submit a short report on the Natural Resources Canada website.

“It's always a good reminder to keep us prepared and knowing that a bigger event could happen at any time.”

