Earthquakes and Chevron unveil new futsal court in Greenfield – Salinas Valley Tribune





GREENFIELD – The San Jose Earthquakes and Chevron unveiled a new futsal court for the Central Coast community and hosted a free youth soccer clinic last Tuesday afternoon at Patriot Park in Greenfield.

Additionally, Chevron announced a $5,000 donation to the Greenfield Recreation Center to help support equipment needs and futsal activities on the field.

“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Chevron and our combined efforts to strengthen the local youth soccer community here in Greenfield,” said Robert Davis, Vice President of Community Relations for Earthquakes. “Our passion is developing the next generation of athletes; This court and event here today is a strong step towards helping our local youth thrive and learn valuable skills.

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper and Salinas native Aimee Ochoa (center, left) and Earthquakes legend and current club ambassador Shea Salinas (center, right) teach local youth about the new futsal court on October 29. (input)

Among those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting and soccer clinic on Oct. 29 were Earthquakes goalie and Salinas native Aimee Ochoa, Earthquakes legend and current club ambassador Shea Salinas, as well as officials representing the Greenfield Recreation Center, the City of Greenfield, Monterey County, Chevron and the Earthquake Foundation.

“We are proud to partner with the San Jose Earthquakes and the Quakes Foundation to open this futsal court to the Greenfield community as well as donate to the recreation center,” said Chanel Jolly, Chevron Corporate Affairs Director. “We hope that in addition to providing a new, safe space to play soccer, children in this community will have the opportunity to build on other skills, such as teamwork, communication, leadership and respect.”

Since 2019, Chevron has been providing accessible soccer opportunities with the San Jose Earthquakes in Monterey County to empower local youth through the Chevron Soccer Academy. Last July, more than 400 boys and girls ages 9-17 participated in a two-day session in Salinas with a star-studded coaching staff leading a free football clinic, followed by an open tryout featuring scouts from the college and professional levels.

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Emi Ochoa and local youth play a round of futsal, a modified form of soccer with two teams of five players each, at Greenfield's new futsal arena. (input)

This time, it's the Greenfield community's turn to celebrate their new futsal court and provide a safe space for residents to play the beautiful game.

After cutting the ribbon to open the field, Salinas and Ochoa conducted free soccer training for boys and girls ages 8 to 10. The children went through drills, honed their skills and concluded the day playing on the new field while each receiving a brand new soccer ball.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Chevron and San Jose Earthquakes for their generous investment in our community,” said Galilea Silva, Assistant Recreation Coordinator for the City of Greenfield. “Thanks to their partnership, many families and children came together to celebrate the opening of the new futsal court, marking a new chapter of opportunities for our youth.”

For more information about Chevron Soccer Academy, visit chevronsocceracademy.com.

San Jose Earthquakes legend Shea Salinas coaches youth during a free soccer clinic in Greenfield on October 29. (input)

