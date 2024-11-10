Mock earthquake and landslide response training in Keelung





A mock drill simulating an earthquake and landslide scenario was organized in Keylong on Friday under the supervision of the Lahaul-Spiti District Disaster Management Authority. The training aims to assess the extent of preparedness and coordination among various agencies in managing disaster situations in Lahaul and Spiti region.

Two distinct scenarios were created during training. The first involved a building collapse due to an earthquake at the Old Police Line, trapping six people inside. The second scenario simulates a landslide in Shaks Nullah, cutting off the road, electricity and water supplies, and injuring four people.

As part of the exercise, teams from NDRF, Police, Civil Defence, Health, Jal Shakti, Home Guard, Public Works, Electricity Board and Revenue Department worked together to conduct rescue operations and restore essential services.

In the first scenario, at 11 a.m., management received information about six people trapped in a damaged building after an earthquake. The district administration immediately sent teams from the police, civil defense and medical services. Given the complexity of the situation, the NDRF team was called in for assistance. The teams rescued two dead people and four injured people, and two of the injured were sent to the regional hospital while the other two are receiving medical care on site. The families of the deceased received immediate financial relief of Rs. 25,000 each.

The second scenario was a landslide in Shaks Nullah, which led to the disruption of road and utility services. Teams from civil defence, police, public works, Jal Shakti and health departments worked to quickly restore the road and services. Three people were injured, two of whom were taken to Keelung Hospital while the third was treated at the site.

SDM Keylong and Incident Commander Rajneesh Sharma, who led the mock exercise, stressed the importance of coordinating efforts during disaster response. He pointed out that the exercise helped assess readiness, response time, and coordination between departments. Sharma also highlighted the role of the incident response system in effective disaster management.

