A swarm of 500 earthquakes detected at Teide Volcano, Tenerife, Spain





Anomalous small seismic activity was recorded in the area of ​​Las Cañadas del Teide, southwest of Pico Viejo, Tenerife, with at least 500 earthquakes detected between 04:00 and 07:20 UTC on 14 November.

The activity began with ten small earthquakes, each recording less than M1.1, at depths of 8–12 km (5–7.5 mi). These initial earthquakes were followed by long-duration signals characterized by ill-defined seismic phases and high-frequency content.

Subsequently, a long series of hundreds of small events of similar size occurred at approximately regular intervals. This style is very similar to what is often referred to as “drumming”.

While some low-magnitude earthquakes were detected by the automated system, their seismic parameters were too weak to be included in the official National Geographic Institute (IGN) database.

It is worth noting that this seismic activity occurred in an area where similar events were recorded in recent years, specifically in October 2016, June 2019, and June-July 2022.

Earthquake swarm location. Image credit: IGN

Teide Volcano is located on Tenerife, the largest island in the Canary Islands archipelago. Tenerife's volcanic landscape is a complex of overlapping stratovolcanoes, ranging in age from Miocene to Quaternary.

The dorsal Cordillera massif that projects to the northeast of the island connects ancient volcanic areas with Las Cañadas Volcano, forming the largest volcanic complex in the Canary Islands.

The Las Cañadas caldera, measuring 10 x 17 km (6 x 10.5 mi), is a prominent feature partly filled by the Teide stratovolcano. Their origin has been attributed to either collapse following volcanic eruptions, a massive landslide similar to the earlier formations of the La Orotava and Guimar valleys, or a combination of these processes.

The last volcanic activity began in the late Pleistocene and led to the formation of the Pico Viejo and Teide volcanic edifices.

Historically, the eruption of Tenerife may have been observed by Christopher Columbus in 1492. Since then, many of the Teide volcano's side vents have shown activity, making it the most active volcano in the Canary Islands.

References:

One seismic swarm in Las Cañadas del Teide (Tenerife) – IGN – Released at 11:15 UTC on November 14, 2024

2 Geological Summary of Tenerife – GVP – accessed 16 November 2024

