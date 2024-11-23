The leak reveals that a huge earthquake in Wall Street prices could hit Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2025





Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed since the election of Donald Trump earlier this month, with traders betting on a new Trump bombshell.

The price of Bitcoin is within striking distance of $100,000 per BTC, as analysts rush to unleash a torrent of extremely bullish price predictions that could see Bitcoin explode to a $30 trillion value on the back of BlackRock's Bitcoin spot trading fund (ETF). supports.

Now, as rumors spread that a country was quietly buying up bitcoin, a leak has revealed that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is softening its opposition to other cryptocurrency ETFs after years of hostility.

Wall Street traders piled into cryptocurrencies and stocks after the election of Donald Trump,… [+] Many are betting that a loosening of the regulatory environment will mean an increase in the price of Bitcoin and smaller cryptocurrencies like Solana.

“Conversations between SEC staff and issuers looking to launch a Solana ETF are progressing with the SEC now participating in S-1 applications,” Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett told X, citing anonymous sources. , adding that the development has fueled optimism about the Solana ETF in 2025.

“These people say there is a 'good chance' we will see some 19b4 filings from exchanges on behalf of potential issuers — the next step in the ETF approval process — in the coming days.”

Cryptocurrency investment firms VanEck, Bitwise, 21Shares and Canary Capital have led Wall Street's move toward the Solana ETF in recent months, following the historic approval of the first U.S. bitcoin ETF in January after a decade of failed applications.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, won its own exchange-traded fund (ETF) in July, although ethereum funds failed to attract the same level of interest from Wall Street as the record-breaking spot bitcoin ETFs.

The price of Bitcoin has soared this year, sending the prices of smaller cryptocurrencies such as… [+] Solana.

The price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano rose by double-digit percentages over the past week, outpacing the Bitcoin price boom and helping the combined cryptocurrency market rise to about $3.5 trillion.

However, traders have been warned that there is still a long way to go before Solana and other cryptocurrencies are approved for their spot ETFs.

“But the big question is will the SEC acknowledge (within two weeks) or will they ask them to withdraw like last time,” Bloomberg Intelligence's Eric Balchunas asked on X.

Expectations that the SEC under President-elect Donald Trump could be friendlier toward cryptocurrency-based financial instruments have been heightened this week by the resignation of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

Gensler, who most in the cryptocurrency industry considers openly and unfairly hostile to the technology, will be replaced by a Trump appointee, and many are betting that the president-elect will appoint a crypto-friendly SEC chairman.

