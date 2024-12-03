An earthquake was reported overnight in the Lowcountry





An earthquake was reported overnight in the South Carolina Lowcountry

It was reported at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday.

Updated: 10:12 a.m. ET on December 3, 2024

A bride is killed by a drunk driver…just hours after saying her vows. That driver – now facing the repercussions. How family members reacted at the emotional judgment hearing. The South Carolina Department of Education made a big decision today. Banning textbooks. We look at the titles on the cutting die. Thursday is partly sunny, with a high around 64 mph. With southwesterly winds of 7 to 11 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, it was the wedding night tragedy that made national headlines. A South Carolina bride was killed in a crash just hours after getting married. The driver pleaded guilty to the horrific accident. Now – the woman responsible has learned her punishment. ABC'S RHIANNON ALLY HAS THE STORY: A South Carolina woman who admitted drinking and driving — before killing a bride on her wedding night — has pleaded guilty* in lieu of a permanent trial. Jamie Lee Komoroski: “I am extremely ashamed and very sorry for what I did.” Police say Jamie Lee Komoroski was driving the 65 in a 25 mph zone last year — when she collided with a golf cart carrying Samantha Miller and Eric Hutchinson — who had just left their wedding. Miller – still wearing her wedding dress – was thrown from the carriage. Records show Komoroski's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. Eric Hutchinson // Victim's Husband: “In the golf cart, she told me she didn't want the night to end so I kissed her on the forehead, and then the next thing I remember is waking up in the hospital.” Komoroski's supporters asked the judge to be lenient, saying she was “remorseful.” Miller's family requested a longer sentence. Lisa Miller // Victim's Mother: “She was and always will be my baby. She was light, and she was lovable.” In the end…the judge sentenced Komoroski to 25 years in prison – the maximum for felony drunk driving. Jamie Lee Komoroski: “With every fiber of my being, I am sorry and I take full responsibility for my actions.” Brad Warner // Victim's Father: “I'm going to hate you. And when I get to hell, and you come there, I'm going to open the door for you.” Eric Hutchinson also won $800,000 in settlements from bars that served Komoroski before the incident. Rhiannon Alley, ABC News, New York. This morning… a man is in jail… after Effingham County authorities seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs and a gun. The Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Jeffrey Taylor after a lengthy investigation that spanned several counties. Deputies say Taylor pulled a gun on investigators… but the situation quickly escalated. The narcotics unit seized seven hundred grams of fentanyl… and one hundred grams of powder cocaine… in addition to other drugs with a street value exceeding one hundred thousand dollars. Now…a rapper linked to the Georgia YSL RICO trial…is recovering after being stabbed. According to our ABC affiliate in Atlanta… someone stabbed rapper “YAK GOTTI”… yesterday at the South Annex of the Fulton County Jail in Union City. Gotti… his real name is Demonte Kendrick… was allegedly involved in a fight with another inmate. We're told he suffered minor injuries… and was expected to be in court today… as jurors debated his fate in the YSL trial. In South Carolina… a 12-year-old girl is missing for the second time… months after her kidnapping. Laurens County deputies say that Ruby Guevara was last seen on Thanksgiving night. Back in May… Authorities found Guevara after a kidnapping investigation. 21-year-old Rafael Garcia has been charged in this case… and jail records show he remains in jail. Happening today… The South Carolina Department of Education will decide whether to ban certain books in public schools. WJCL 22 NEWS SAVANNAH YOUNGER joins us live from MCCRACKEN MIDDLE SCHOOL….and Savannah…I know the department has removed about a dozen books in the last month. That's right… parents in South Carolina have filed these complaints to ban books containing sexual behavior. The State Board of Education unanimously approved a review of the instructional materials regulation in June…and the rule went into effect in August. This allows people in South Carolina to report concerns or complaints about books available in public schools. Today… the Department of Education will review a textbook called…HMH in Literature Grade 8… as well as the novels: BRONX MASQUERADE… A HOUSE ON MANGO STREET… AND CRANK. Last month…the department removed 7 books. These books include: The Girl… Ugly Love… Ordinary People… and several books in the Court of Thorns and Roses series. The South Carolina Department of Education is expected to vote on either removing or reinstating these books this afternoon at one o'clock. We'll be sure to update you on-air and online once that decision is made. Back to you. Thank you. NEW THIS MORNING… The City of Savannah is expanding its helpline with the addition of new Spanish translation services. KYRON NEVEAUX of WJCL 22 NEWS is in the studio this morning. KY… What is a helpline? Emma – Helpline… also known to many as 3-1-1 is a calling service available to anyone in Savannah… including visitors. Connects callers to city government operations. For example…you might call to solve trash, parking, or water outage issues. The Helpline is a service that the City of Savannah wants to make accessible to everyone. That's why the new translation service will be useful. The new option is available through Language Line Solutions… It will allow Spanish speakers to have their service requests translated by a city representative. Callers can choose “Option 2” from the main menu to connect to an interpreter. Let's take a look at how many people identify as Hispanic in Savannah. According to the latest census… Hispanics or Latinos make up 6.4% of Savannah's population… making them the third largest ethnic group in the city. The last reported figure for the total population was about one hundred and forty-eight thousand. 311 is available 7 days a week from 8 to 5 and is for non-emergency situations only. Thank you very much. As the weather gets colder, you now have the opportunity to help a child who needs to stay warm. The fifth annual Canada Kids' Coats Drive is officially underway. From now until January 2nd – Canada Air Heating and Plumbing is partnering with the United Way of Coastal Empire. They are asking the public to donate new or unused coats for children ages infants to 17 years old. “Over the years, we've collected thousands of coats for area kids in need. We're asking people to come out and while they're Christmas shopping, pick up. There are a lot of kids in need in our community, and we could really use the coats.” “Families are struggling, you know, and we know the economy is down. We know that there are families that need access to these resources. So being able to have access to these resources is very important for these kids.” You can find a complete list of delivery locations on our website WJ- CL DOT-COM. The Savannah Ghost Pirates continue to give back to the community. Yesterday… three ghostly Buccaneers players along with the team's mascot “Davey”… visited Children's Hospital of Savannah… to give teddy bears to the patients there. It all leads up to the Sunday afternoon tag team game and the annual Teddy Bear game. “It's a very fun day. Obviously, when we score the first goal of the game, everyone is going to throw the bears on the ice, and we take all those bears and bring them back here, and that's what makes it a great fun atmosphere for everyone.” Fans are asked to bring a teddy bear in a plastic bag to attend the GHOST PIRATES game on Sunday afternoon when they host Orlando at 3. This match can be watched on our ME-TV station, 22-2nd Point. Here's a look at your traffic path 22. The US Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina. It happened at 2:12 a.m. about 3 kilometers from Summerville, near Charleston. According to the USGS, the 1.6-magnitude quake was at a depth of 6 kilometers

The US Geological Survey has confirmed that an earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina.

It happened at 2:12 a.m. about 3 kilometers from Summerville, near Charleston.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 1.6-magnitude earthquake was at a depth of 6 kilometers.

