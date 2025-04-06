In the race to save lives after the Myanmar earthquake, rescuers in the United States are noticeable in their absence





WASHINGTON – Day after day, Chinese rescue teams transported children and the elderly from collapsed buildings, while the cameras refer to the survivors of gratitude all over the world. Russian medical teams show the field hospitals that were held in a flash to tend the wounded.

Noticeably absent from the 7.7 earthquake in the nation of Southeast Asia, Myanmar: the skilled and well -equipped teams are well -equipped for research, transportation, and disaster response crews from the United States.

At least 15 rescue teams from the Asian and Western government have reached crews of up to hundreds of workers in size, in addition to preliminary pledges of financial aid that amount to tens of millions of dollars, where the death share of the March 28 earthquake is at the forefront of the March 3000, says the government of Myanmar. Cameras presented the Vietnam team upon arrival, as he was walking in the shoulder square to save behind the flag of their country.

While the Military Council in Myanmar and the Civil War had made challenges, the United States government has worked with local partners there previously to successfully provide aid for decades, including deadly storms in 2008 and 2023, says relief officials.

Myanmar and the Chinese rescue men recovered a corpse of rubble, as the collapsed construction in Mandalay.

The US government dwarfs the capabilities of saving other countries in the experience, ability and heavy machines capable of attracting people from rubble. But in Myanmar after the last earthquake, the United States distinguished itself because there was no known presence on the ground outside the three -member evaluation team sent days after the earthquake.

“We are all worried about what the human impact may be” for the dismantling of President Donald Trump to the six -year -old US agency.

Now, Lindsay said, “We see it in the actual time. We see it in increasing suffering and increasing death.”

The retreat from decades of American policy may nourish absence

The United States, the world's largest economy, has long witnessed its strategic interests and alliances that serve its position as the best human donor in the world. The Myanmar earthquake is closer than not attending as the nation was in a modern memory in an accessible natural disaster.

Neighboring and current official officials from the private and governmental sectors say that the Myanmar disaster indicates some results – for people in need of the ground, and for us in the world – the Trump administration has been retracted from contracts from the United States policy. This approach considered that Washington needs both the military force of the strong army and the soft power of a strong program to help and develop to deter enemies, win, preserve friends and direct events.

Foreign Minister Marco Rubio, in Europe, for NATO gathering, rejected a proposal that the administration was giving up influencing abroad by canceling thousands of contracts for aid and development, including disasters. He told reporters that those who complain about the relief groups, which he accused of profit in the past American aid.

“We will do our best,” Rubio said on Friday. “But we also have other needs we have to balance it. We are not walking far away.”

He pointed out, “Many other rich countries in the world. They should all wander and play their role.”

The prominent Democrats in the Senate wrote this week, urging him to expand the scope of disaster aid in Myanmar – quickly. Separately, Senator Chris Konz, a democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has spoke about watching news about disasters that offer Chinese government teams at work.

Konz said: “I hurt my heart with knowing where, instead of the American Agency for International Development … led the response, there was a team from the People's Republic of China that was celebrated to save some people in the rubble,” Konz said.

The 1/2 -month -old Trump administration, through government competency teams in Elon Musk, freezes the United States Agency for International Development, ended thousands of contracts and shoots with the exception of a handful of its world's employees. He accuses the waste agency and progress in liberal causes. The Myanmar earthquake is the first major natural disaster since this work began.

People lined up for food aid in Sagaing, Myanmar. The main Sai Aung / AFP – Getti Emiez

The Trump administration and some Republican legislators say they will re -assemble a reduced list of aid and development programs within the framework of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which suits their narrowest interpretation of work that serves American strategic and economic interests.

The first announcement of help came after days

Days after the Myanmar earthquake, the United States released the first declaration of assistance: it was sending an evaluation team of three non -specialized advisers from the US Regional International Development Agency office in Bangkok, Thailand. Coincidentally, like hundreds of US International Development Agency employees all over the world, the three discharge notifications from the Trump administration received on March 28 within hours of the earthquake.

The administration also promised $ 2 million of aid, and announced another $ 7 million on Friday. But there are much more playing.

Aid officials say that the total cost of $ 9 million exceeds $ 2 billion of payments for services and goods that were previously provided and that the Trump administration was a debtor to non -profit humanitarian groups and other government and foreign partners and others. The Trump administration suddenly closed the USAID Foreign Development Agency – including the work that was already done – on January 20, the opening day.

In addition to sudden and freezing aid contracts for governmental and state aid and aid payments, debts belonging to the United States compels the first aid and companies to expand their services to people in need and the employee process. Some of the smaller organizations have been expelled from work. It was even before the Myanmar earthquake.

Under the court order, the administration slowly indicates the rear payments.

Meanwhile, non -profit groups must benefit from the reserve boxes that they usually use for unplanned sudden disasters such as the Myanmar earthquake to pay the bills that the United States should have paid.

In response to a question about the burden that NGOs-another name for relief groups-say that the US Agency for International Development is not paid for their work on their work.

Buddhist monks saves the ruins in the Monastery of the Kyaung in Mandalay on Tuesday.

The United States itself would have saved from $ 10 million to $ 20 million in the initial stage of responding to a disaster such as the Myanmar earthquake, with more long -term assistance and rebuilding.

“We have a long history in Burma, it is an environment that the United States government has been working over the past many decades,” Charles said.

Charles said that the United States usually would have received 20 to 25 disaster specialized workers on the ground in less than 24 hours. This number had jumped to 200 or more if the American Agency for International Development flew into the urban rescue teams from California and Virginia. Charles said they are publishing as stand -alone units, with dog treatments, nutritional ability and clean water.

The Trump administration has maintained contracts for the rescue teams in California and Virginia under pressure from legislators. But their transfer contracts believe between thousands of contracts for the US Agency for International Development. Charles said this did not leave the United States any quick way to transfer search and rescue crews when it hit the disaster.

Britain pledged $ 13 million aid and said it would match up to $ 5 million in special donations, and China and others promised financial assistance. At least 15 countries have been sent in dozens or hundreds of rescuers or relief workers, including Russia, China, India and the United Arab Emirates, according to Myanmar officials.

China shares the limits and linking a document with Myanmar. The Chinese rescuers achieved the first success on Sunday, less than 48 hours after the earthquake, when they joined the hands with the local residents to withdraw an elderly man from a hospital that was severely damaged in the capital of Nabito.

By Wednesday, the Chinese rescuers pulled nine survivors, including a pregnant woman and a child. In Mandalay, the Chinese rescuers saved a 52 -year -old man besieged for approximately 125 hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/myanmar-earthquake-us-rescuers-absent-usaid-rcna199823

