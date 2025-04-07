The death toll from March 28, an earthquake in Myanmar, rises above 3,500, says Junta





The death toll from the earthquake last month in Myanmar has risen from 3500, as the opportunity to find survivors grow more than ever.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department said on Monday that rescue crews from India, Malaysia and Singapore returned to their countries after completing their work.

He added that 10 bodies were recently recovered from the ruins of the collapsed building in Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar, which is near the earthquake center, which amounted to 7.7 people hit the country on March 28.

Government media reported on Monday that at least 3564 people were killed in the disaster, with more than 5,000 others injured and more than 200 people are still missing.

Heavy rains and winds hindered rescue and relief operations during the weekend, with the difficulties of those whose homes were destroyed.

Index experts say more thunderstorms are possible in parts of the country this week.

Children warned on Monday that the last wet weather increased the risk of water transplants such as diarrhea and cholera spread.

“The situation is now desperate to children and their families. After forcing them to flee from their destroyed homes, they are now unreasonable early on the top of the brutal heat,” said Jeremy Stoner, the temporary regional director of Asia.

“With clean water in a deficiency in the width, it is difficult for people to maintain the right hygiene – this may lead to the outbreak of the disease. We are concerned that we can start seeing an increasing number of children who get sick such as diarrhea, as is often the case in the wake of crises like this where the scale of the damage is very high.”

The earthquake has deepened to deepen the problems facing Myanmar already since the outbreak of a civil war after the army seized power from the democratically elected government in 2021.

Although Junta and its opponents announced the ceasefire to allow the delivery of aid to the societies affected by the earthquake, both other sides were accused of violating temporary channels.

Speaking on Friday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volcker Turk, said: “I am urge to stop all military operations, and to focus on helping those affected by the earthquake, as well as ensuring unlimited arrival to the humanitarian organizations ready for support.”

