The Myanmar government urged “to silence weapons” to reduce the earthquake

Rescue teams operate in a debris in Mandalay on April 1.

The military government continued to bomb the rebel -controlled areas, even after the announcement of the ceasefire last week.

The heavy rains hindered the relief efforts in Myanmar at the end of last week, as official reports approached the number of deaths of an earthquake of 7.7 clowns on March 28 from 3500 with other missing hundreds.

The earthquake destroyed roads, bridges and other infrastructure, while the final tremors and fighting between government forces and rebels have re -supplied aid to the survivors who left vulnerable to disease and harsh weather.

The city of SAGAING, near the earthquake center, and Mandalaay, the second city of Myanmar, which includes more than 1.7 million people, both are especially severe damage. Many people have slept outdoors since the earthquake after their homes were destroyed or damaged.

About 45 minutes of heavy rains and strong winds on the evening of April 5, hit the shelters of tents in Mandalay, where people and their property soak due to a lack of linoleum fabric. Some of the collapsed buildings threatened the goal, making the recovery of the bodies more dangerous. After more bathing the next day, the temperature rose to 37 ° C. Relief workers have warned that rainy and heat conditions increase the risk of diseases in displacement camps.

The Archbishop of Yangon, Cardinal Charles Mong Bo, head of the Myanmar Bishops Conference, said that in central Myanmar, nearly 20 percent of the population is homeless, said the Archbishop of Yangon Cardinal Charles Mong Bo, President of the Myanmar Bishops Conference. He said, “Fear for sleeping in the streets has forced them, and they were exposed to the burning sun … and people are in a state of physical and psychological prostration.” He said that Myanmar needs a limit to violence and a ceasefire “is now more urgent to facilitate humanitarian aid. So far, this invitation has not yet been done. It is time to silence guns, provide food and medical supplies, and treat the injured.”

The military government continued to bomb the rebel -controlled areas, even after the announcement of the ceasefire last week. The United Nations described these air strikes as “completely and unacceptable.” The United Nations Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said that “nothing is less than incredible.” The army continues to “drop the bombs when you try to save people after the earthquake.”

The head of the Filipino Bishops Conference, Pablo Vergono David of Kalukan, said that the bishops in the Philippines supported the call of the ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid.

On April 3, Cardinal David, the Vice President of the Asian Bishop Conferences Union, met with the human rights organization in Myanmar, who published a picture of the meeting on social media and expressed its gratitude for “his steadfast support and solidarity with the people of Chen and Myanmar in our endeavor, including our endeavor through his legal aids in its materials.”

The Archbishop of Mandalay Marco Tin Win was among those who were forced from their homes at the hands of the earthquake, after he suffered his cathedral and the holding of the bishop from structural damage.

“We encouraged us and the fearful children and the people in the streets,” said. “Many have resorted to the church complexes that are still reachable. With our modest means, we share water, food and shelter with them while we are waiting for more external help.”

The head of the bishops said that three out of 40 churches in the diocese of Mandalay had collapsed, and they were all damaged, as it is no longer about 25 years safe for safe entry. The Church of St. John Paul II, which belongs to a sales community in Mandalay, “suffered from severe damage, with the collapse of a front and parts of the walls,” and a building building managed by Sibaha.

The causes of the Cathedral of the Holy Heart in Mandalaay “have become a refuge for earthquake victims, regardless of race or religion – they are Christians, Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus, and diocese worked hard to alleviate the suffering of the victims,” ​​said Father Peter Kyung, the public prosecutor of the family. Rescue workers include Mandalay Catholic Emergency Rescue Team.

The head of bishops, Wayne, said that the response to the earthquake had united people, “regardless of ethnicity, faith or social class,” and that the testimony of solidarity and charities towards each other was “beautiful.” He said: “It explains us to see that the entire church does not abandon us, neither on the national level nor globally, even pop he prays and gives us comfort and hope.”

General Min Aung Hinging, head of the Military Council, who toppled the Myanmar Democratic Government in 2021, met with the prime ministers in India and Thailand at a regional summit in Bangkok on April 4. Most world leaders have avoided her since the coup leadership, Hlaing has been accused of exploiting the catastrophe to achieve diplomatic gains.

A meeting between the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian countries, from which Myanmar is excluded, is also scheduled to be excluded, and the representatives of Myanmar are likely to see attending to discuss regional humanitarian assistance.

About 45 percent of 3.8 million people are already displaced by the civil war in the areas affected by the earthquake. The United Nations renewed its call to “unlawful access to humanitarian agencies to help societies in an urgent need to help.”

Caritas organizations in Australia and Japan are among those who organize shelter groups, drinking water and food quotas in emergency situations, blankets, kitchen groups, and mosquitoes in partnership with United Nations agencies. In the United Kingdom, Janet Saims, head of the Kevod region in Asia and the Middle East, said the relief agency “was increasingly concerned about the increase in the number of deaths and increasing humanitarian needs” and was working through the 15 -member Emergency Committee in response.

DEC launched an appeal last week that collected 12.5 million pounds by Monday, with donations from the public that the UK government is up to 5 million pounds. Cardinal Vincent Nichols praised “the rapid response to Cafod, the Church in Myanmar and December in providing basic assistance.”

