The Baptists in Myanmar respond to chaos from the earthquake, the war





Mandalay, Myanmar – strength here. Likewise, water, phone and the Internet were destroyed in this city, which has a population of 1.3 million people, as 80 percent of the infrastructure (roads, bridges and electricity lines) were destroyed and between 40 and 60 percent of the buildings that were damaged or destroyed by the 7.7 earthquake that struck the second largest city in Myanmar and the area around it on March 28.

This image was taken of the displacement camp in Myanmar by Reverend Silas Giang in August last year on one of his numerous flights to Myanmar. Because of the continuous turmoil in the country, these camps are full, and they left no place for survivors from an earthquake last month to go. Introduction image

Tents are a major element required for thousands of people living abroad during the most season, from March to May. This spring there is also non -seasonal rain, which makes everything hot and unbearable, which adds irritation to people who already deal with shock.

Somewhere between 10 and 20 refugee camps are already full in Myanmar, Thailand and India, where the survivors resorted to the civil war, so there is no place for the survivors of the earthquake. The civil war began in Myanmar in 1962 and discovered a military coup in 2021 of the government in power.

At least 3,600 bodies have been found yet in the ruins of the earthquake. The others were not found, the smell of death in the air. At least 4,500 people place the temporary “hospital” settings with a variety of injuries.

Water, rice, bedding, hygiene, medicine, medical supplies, light lamps, and more, but there is a bottle cervix to help with a cautious government. The Ministry of Honoament with Southern Baptists sends relief work through local partners, most of whom have risen through cooperative work over the years.

“Our partners on the ground and the church leaders are already working at work, and they serve their neighbors in the midst of this destruction,” Jason Cox, REFIST, said in an article last week. “Sending relief provides resources to our local ministry who meet the needs of the survivors urgently.”

Despite the devastation last fall with Hurricane Helen in the states of the Apalashian Mountains, and last week from a series of hurricanes and floods now in the central eastern part of the United States, it is worse in Myanmar. It is a fear of danger. It is bombing and bullets in addition to limited water, food or shelter.

Silas Thiang, Agape Myanmar Mission in San Diego, is presented with Myanmar sponsors and church farmers during a training session in May Sai, Thailand, in November 2024. Image Introduction

The Southern Baptist Churches, which are part of Myanmar's Baptist fellowship in the United States, collect funds and thinking, or plan to go to Myanmar this summer to share the Bible even while working as a plot and feet of Jesus.

“Seeing our church is the cultivation of a church in every village in Myanmar, which does not contain a believer or a church,” Silas Thang told the Baptist. He is a sponsor of Agape Myanmar Mission in San Diego, where he attends about 50 people on Sunday services. “We collect money to help in this situation. They really need humanitarian help but they need more gospel. Burma is still a very strong Buddha country.”

Agape San Diego has been going to Myanmar and Thailand since 2019. It supports five church farmers in the Mandalay region, which is located in central Myanmar. Agape San Diego in Thailand to 5 million people, perhaps from Myanmar who fled their homeland due to the civil war that broke out in 2021 when the army overthrew the government.

“It is the military people,” said Than Moussa with the Baptist Press as the reason that it is extremely difficult to obtain humanitarian or humanitarian assistance in Myanmar. He is the sponsor of the Kalvi Zony Church in Indianapolis. Zoni is one of eight groups of the main groups of 54 million people.

“At the present time, it is not allowed to go to Burma.” “All foreigners are not allowed.” This includes people born in Myanmar with a passport from another country, such as the United States. “

“Everyone” may be exaggerated because news reports appear to show Western journalists on the site, but those news reports themselves indicate difficulty. “Critics say that the military military government in the country often delayed and restricted the arrival and distribution of decisive aid,” is the sub -title of an article on April 7 in the New York Times.

He attends the priests and church farmers training on Mae Sai, Thailand, which was hosted by Agape Myanmar Mission in San Diego. Introduction image

“[I]National relief does not reach the besieged Myanmar fans as quickly as possible, “according to the Times article. Others cite a climate of fear-the army resumed air strikes in the rebel areas despite the ceasefire and on at least one occasion fired on relief workers.

Calvary Zoni, where about 400 people from the Zony tribe attend Sunday services, collects money to send to what most of them are still called “Burma”, the previous name of Myanmar. (The name was changed because Burma is the name of a tribal.) Calvary Zony's goal is $ 10,000. Money should be granted to churches and family members who influenced in Myanmar.

Jonathan Soy is the sponsor of the Rally Church (NC) Baptist, where he attends about 90 percent of 100 local chin inhabitants on Sunday morning and evening prayer services Friday.

“No one is safe anywhere” in Myanmar. In addition to the uncertainty in food, water and shelter, there is a widespread anxiety about the disease of unhealthy conditions, and always threatening to fall into an unexpected battlefield.

Sui said: “I do not know what to do but prayer.” Although his family's home in Myanmar was not affected, the building in which his parents bought was destroyed, and there is no other place to get rice. Every family [in the church] same [or similar situation]. We do not know how we can raise money [to send to Myanmar]. Every Friday we pray. We encourage. “

Hair Mang, CEO of Myanmar Baptist in the United States of America, a southern baptism fellowship, said that most of Myanmar adults have family members in their homeland, and they have heard about the shock they are carrying. His sister and brother's brother live in Mandalay, where “the entire city was affected. The government is very slow; they do not have the tools to assess the damage.

“It is truly messy and frightening,” Mang told BAPTIST PRESS. “The entire city is in a state of chaos at the present time. It's very sad, very preserved.”

Mang said that most of the Southern Baptist Churches in Myanmar have their own connection with a local church or missionary in Myanmar. “We are quietly collecting money for the relief of the civil war,” referring to the Church, the Church of the Christian mother in Indianapolis. “Our rice church donated to the refugee camp, and we nurture a missionary in Burma, as many churches do.”

Mang said that the “good” salary of the priest or missionary in Myanmar will be from 200 to 300 dollars per month. The wage may be $ 2. Before the earthquake, one kilo of rice costs $ 4 to $ 6. This will be enough for a four -meal family.

“It is not a suitable time to go to Burma now,” said Mang. “If you were born in Burma, you are a suspect, even if you have a good heart.

Mang said: “Let's pack the warriors of prayer for prayer for the people of Myanmar while they are suffering.” “God raises the spiritual awakening there.”

