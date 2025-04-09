The Filipinos confirmed dead from the Myanmar earthquake





Manila, the Philippines – One of the four missing Filipinos was found after the devastating Myanmar earthquake last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Wednesday, April 9.

DFA said in a statement issued on Wednesday: “The remains of one of the four Filipinos missing in Mandalai have been identified positively,” DFA said in a statement issued on Wednesday. The department blocks more details, citing family privacy during the time of sadness.

Although officials did not reveal the identity of the victim, Alfin Aragon confirmed in a social media post on Wednesday morning that his brother Francis had passed away – days after their families were waiting for updates from the rescue and recovery operations in Myanmar.

“We would like to know everyone that our brother has been found, and although it is painful for us to accept, he is now with the Lord. We are mourning and sadness over the loss of our younger brother,” Aragon said in a Facebook post.

Eduardo Jose de Vega, Eduardo Jose de Vega, said the government is still searching for the other three Filipinos who remained missing to follow the 7.7 earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28.

A team from the National Office to investigate the identification of the victims in Mandalay helps by comparing the DNA samples from the remains that were recovered with those provided by the families of the missing.

The dead of the earthquake from the earthquake reached 3645, according to Myanmar, Myanmar is now based.

The United Nations estimates that more than three million people have been affected by an earthquake of 7.7 people in Myanmar, and many are now homeless as the crisis includes the existing difficulties of the four -year civil war in the country.

Even ten days after the initial tremors, thousands are still in temporary camps across the affected areas, afraid of returning to damaged structures as the final tremors continue. Those whose homes are still standing in the open air, for fear of the sudden collapse that killed many lives in the wake of the direct earthquake.

-With reports of the agent of France

