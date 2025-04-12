The United Nations picks up the continuous fighting in Myanmar, where the earthquake's relief is facing great challenges





BANCOC (AP) – United Nations human rights experts express their urgent concern over the continuous military operations in the civil war in Myanmar, despite the ceasefire by the main parties to facilitate relief efforts after the country's destructive earthquake on March 28.

At the same time, a new United Nations report said that due to the earthquake, the Southeast Asian country faces the increasing humanitarian needs while the health crisis appears to be looming on the horizon.

“At a moment when the only focus on ensuring that humanitarian aid to disaster areas, the army has instead.” “Since the earthquake, the military forces have been said to have carried out more than 120 attacks – more than half of them after the ceasefire was scheduled to enter April 2.”

“We call on the military authorities to remove any obstacles that prevent humanitarian assistance and stop military operations,” said the United Nations Agency.

Miguer General Zu Min Ton, a spokesman for the military government, said that the number of the 7.7 -magnitude earthquake reached 3689, where 5020 was wounded, the Megor Zu Min Ton, the spokesperson for the military government, on Friday.

“The devastating earthquakes that struck Myanmar on March 28 caused a widespread death, human suffering and destruction – which leads to the act of already anxious humanitarian crisis,” announced the plan of humanitarian needs and response to the United Nations on Friday.

“More than 6.3 million people are in urgent need of help and humanitarian protection as a result of earthquakes, including 4.3 million people who were already in need of affected areas and now requires greater support, and 2 million people need urgent help and protection due to earthquakes.”

He also warned that the earthquake hit the main food -producing regions of Myanmar, “the destruction of fields, irrigation and grain stores. Millions of livestock are in danger, and farmers are now facing the loss of both their harvest and their only source of income.”

With the spread of diseases already, Myanmar is at risk of healthy emergency, especially since nearly 70 health facilities have been damaged, and there is a severe shortage of medical supplies that the United Nations plan.

She said: “Diarrhea is increasing, because children and the elderly get sick with heat, and the cholera concerns grow, especially when the bodies remain buried under the rubble in this severe heat.”

The Military Government in Myanmar and its opponents in the battlefield, which includes pro -democracy fighters and guerrilla warfare forces, has circulated accusations about alleged violations to stop the shooting of each of them to alleviate the relief efforts of earthquakes.

Continuous fighting reports are widespread, as the army obtained the most criticism of the continued atmospheric bombing, according to the independent media in Myanmar and eyewitnesses.

Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil since the army toppled in 2021 the elected government in Aung San Suu Ki, which led to peaceful protests at the country level that escalated into armed resistance and what is now up to the civil war.

The United Nations Human Rights Office statement indicated that most of the army's attacks “included air and artillery strikes, including in areas affected by the earthquake.”

“Several strikes have been reported in populated areas, and many of them appear to be up to random attacks and violate the principle of proportionality in international humanitarian law.”

The statement echoed the points that Tom Andrews clarified late Thursday, a special relationship with the independent United Nations on the human rights situation in Myanmar.

Andrews said in a press release.

He described it as unfortunate, but it was not surprising that the army violated the ceasefire “by launching dozens of new attacks with devastating results.”

Andrews said: “I have received reports on the suspension of human workers, their interrogation and their blackmail at military checkpoints.” “Junta has prevented access to opposition -controlled areas, including in the Sagaing area, which was severely affected by the earthquake. JUNTA soldiers opened fire on a convoy by the Chinese Red Cross Association.”

Andrews said: “The March 28 earthquake is the latest in a group of tragedies that the Myanmar people have suffered over the past four years.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/myanmar-un-earthquake-humanitarian-crisis-military-e0393776ba191819ae6a3e33d6538ce8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos