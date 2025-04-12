Bangkok Post – A light signal brings hope to the survivor earthquake from the collapsed building





Posted: April 11, 2025 at 15:06

Small intermediate largest rescuers are looking at a hole after the discovery of a 30 -storey building for the state audit office on Friday. (Capture the screen from Phenkasem)

The discovery of light, most likely from a mobile phone, raised hopes to find survivors in the collapsed government building in the Chateoshak area of ​​Bangkok.

The skyscraper collapsed in the 2.14 billion audit office (SAO) in seconds due to an earthquake of 7.7 in central Myanmar on March 28.

Pakamoul Metibakde, a rescue volunteer with Phenkasem, said his team had been alerted to the signs of survivors in debris at 6 am on Friday. They have received information indicating light signals, which are supposed to be from a mobile phone.

According to Mr. Bakamoul, the rescuers working in the C region, using heavy machines, heard the sound of the Android phone while passing a cavity in the B area B. It is believed that the sound came from an area of ​​50 degrees currently present in surveying operations.

Upon further investigation, rescuers monitored a white light and requested a small camera from the USAR team, which confirmed the presence of light. However, when they asked the light source to move to confirm, there was no response. It was only when they asked to turn off the light and on that they received compliance.

Additional surveying indicated that there are potential human bodies about 1 and 3 meters above the ground, but rescuers refrained from describing these results on survivors.

Rescuers use heavy machines to remove the rubble in the Quake Hit building in the Catuchak area, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpatharasill)

Volunteers take care of the hand carefully by hand from the area and use a pump to supply oxygen with the cavity.

Mr. Bakamoul said that the building’s plans indicate that a beam might facilitate the area currently dug, but the need to cut steel tires has slowed its progress.

Rescuers are still searching for 67 people who are still missing from collapse, which killed 27 people and wounded nine, according to the last Friday update by the Bangkokokolitan Administration (BMA).

Light is believed to be from a survivor phone, through the small camera under the rubble on Friday. Phenkasem Foundation

