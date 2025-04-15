



When the Earth shook the 5.2 earthquake, a flock of elephants spread in San Diego Zoo Safari to protect their young.

A CT scan on the box in the park shows the five African elephants that stand in the morning sun before running in different directions.

Then the old elephant-ndlula, Umiti, khosi-to surround and protect the seven-year-old calves, Zuli and MKHAYA, from any potential threats.

They remain gathered for several minutes as the old elephants look out, and they seem ready, their ears spread and float – even after a vibrator stopped.

The earthquake was perceived from San Diego to Los Angeles, 193 km away.

It has sent rocks that retreat on the rural roads in San Diego County and expelled elements of store shelves in the small mountain town of Julian near the earthquake center.

Before hitting the earthquake, do you know animals in the Mansfield Zoo that something is coming?

An earthquake expert says that animals feel that the “first wave” of the earthquake is in front of humans, which is why some of them give the impression that they “know” something that happens.

The earthquake did not cause any injuries or severe damage, but it disturbed the elephants.

“As soon as the circle of the circle,” Mindy Ulbright, mammal secretary, said.

Elephants are very smart and social animals that have the ability to feel magic through their feet.

When they see a threat, Mrs. Ulbright says she often gathered together in a “alert circle”, usually with young people gathered in the middle and adults facing the outside.

In the video, one of the calves can be seen running for the refuge between adults, a group of mothers who all helped raise them.

Ms. Ulbright said that the other calf, the only male, remained on the edge of the circle, and wanted to show his courage and independence.

Meanwhile, the female elephant, Jossi, the teenager who helped raise him with his biological mother, Nadla, took advantage of him over and over her trunk.

“I also put him on his face, as if she was saying,” things are fine “, and” stay in the circle. “

She said that Zuli is still a child and is blocked in this way, but his role will change during the next few years as he becomes a bull and moves to join the bachelor's group.

However, female elephants will remain with the unity of the family throughout their life.

“It is a wonderful thing to see them doing the thing that we should do all – which is what any father does, which is the protection of their children,” said Ms. Ulbright.

About an hour later when the final tremor was struck, they gathered shortly again and then separated as soon as they decided that everyone is safe.

“After this morning,, [the elephants] They returned to their normal routine and believed alongside the rest of the crew. ”The zoo said in a statement.

