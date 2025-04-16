Elephants are a protective “alert circle” around calves, such as 5.2 earthquake hits San Diego: Video | Go





In a great show of instinct, a herd of elephants in the San Diego Zoo formed a “preventive alert” circle around its young during an earthquake of 5.2 degrees hit southern California on Monday morning.

When the earth shook, five elephants rushed to cordon the smallest herd. (X/@Sandiegazoo)

The earthquake, which occurred at about 10:08 am near San Diego, was strong enough to feel it in Los Angeles, according to the American geological survey. While the tremors caused the furniture vibrating and overcoming the glass elements across the homes in the area, the elephants in the zoo responded in a calm coordination.

Once the Earth began to trembling, a group of five adults quickly moved to the center of their box and surrounded the youngest herd. San Diego Zoo shared video clips at the moment, which shows how animals protect the calves instinct.

“In addition to their huge ears, the elephants have a unique ability to feel sounds through their feet,” the zoo wrote on X, explaining how the herd discovered the earthquake before it completely hit.

Describing the training, the zoo added: “On the instinct, the crew of the five giants managed to the center of the box and formed a” alert circle “around the youngest group members.”

Take a look at the video:

According to the zoo, the composition is a common defensive behavior that elephants use when they feel dangerous. “Behavior is part of a response against” concerted threats to protect the herd, “noticed the zoo.

Once the shake stops, the circle melts slowly. However, the herd remained soon for some time, making sure there is no other threat.

The influential screen has drawn praise online, as viewers call elephants a strong reminder of the natural instincts that animals use for their own care.

