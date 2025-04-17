Pope Francis sends emergency assistance to Myanmar in the wake of a devastating earthquake – Zenit





(Zenit News / Vatican City, 04.16.2025).- In the wake of a catastrophic earthquake that struck Myanmar with an overwhelming force, Pope Francis responded with a gesture of concrete solidarity. Through Dicastery to enhance integrated human development and Dicastery for charitable service, the Vatican sent emergency financial aid to support the population who was beaten in the country during the critical relief phase.

The earthquake, which left thousands of dead, wounded, and marginalized, caused severe destruction on infrastructure and homes, which led to the decline of entire societies in chaos and mourning. The Vatican's contribution, despite not being disclosed in fine numbers, has been described as “generous” and aims to meet the immediate humanitarian needs – ranging from medical assistance and distributing food to shelter for newly displaced people.

Away from being a symbolic show, this intervention emphasizes the focus of Pope Francis, the constant of the church, which is not only spiritual present, but responds financially, especially in times of suffering. The Vatican described aid as a concrete sign of the “proximity” of the Pope to the people of Myanmar, a nation that was distinguished by its modern history with political turmoil and natural calamities.

This initiative joins a growing wave of global Catholic solidarity. Local churches, religious gatherings and Catholic aid organizations have been mobilized to provide assistance. From Caritas networks to missionary groups on Earth, the World Church quickly responded, directing donations, employees and supplies to the most affected areas.

The Press Office of the Holy See indicated that the Pope's support is accompanied by a continuous prayer for the victims and their families. When the church enters in the last days of the great fast, the Vatican evoked the intercession of the Virgin Mary, the mother of the church, and called on the believers to unite in prayer in order to recover Myanmar and the hope that he would rise again among the antiquities.

This is not the first time that Pope Francis quickly interfered in the wake of natural disasters. The papacy often has given priority for direct help-before diplomatic or institutional responses are widely preceded-a model for pastoral care in immediate and sympathy.

Thank you for reading our content. If you want to receive Zenit daily email news, you can subscribe for free with this link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zenit.org/2025/04/16/pope-francis-sends-emergency-aid-to-myanmar-in-wake-of-devastating-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos