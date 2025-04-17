



Long -term seismic patterns are necessary to understand how faults developed, as well as to estimate the possibility of future earthquakes. But seismic records date back to only hundreds of years – 1000 years at most – not long enough to understand the date of any specific error. Moreover, since breakdowns can face times of high activity alternately with quiet periods of thousands of years, seismic predictions of induction from short periods of time may significantly overuse or reduce the rate of error activity.

One method is used to study the long-term seismic activity on a mistake, Chlorine-36 (36Cl) dating back to the restoration of dates that can span more than 10,000 years. While the slide is shown along a gradual error of the rocks, cosmic radiation interacts with carbonate rocks on the surface of the rift to form atoms of 36Cl, peer of chlorine. The analogy concentrations are almost revealing the time the various rocks were exposed, and they are an agent when earthquakes occurred.

Sgambato et al. 36cl Cosmogenic, dating back to evaluating seismic activity, used three years away from three mistakes in the southern Abyen in Italy, where some of the strongest earthquakes in the country occurred. Then compare data with other appreciation estimates from the trenches excavation along the error marks and tracking marks to measure their displacement. The researchers also calculated the slip rates and the annual earthquake possibilities.

The authors have found that all three faults have witnessed periods of both high seismic activity and the edition in the past thirty years and that the earthquake activity estimates from the trenches agreed in general with those derived from dating. They pointed out that their results may help to show whether these errors are connected to others in the region.

Their research also indicates that slipping on one mistake can explain all regional extension in a certain year. This may indicate that stress can translate individual errors at certain times. Since their work has discovered a longer record of assembling the earthquake activity along these faults, it also has effects on predicting seismic risks. (Tectonics, https://doi.org/10.1029/2024TC008529, 2025)

– Nathaniel Scharping (Nathanielschap), science writer

