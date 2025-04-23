



Istanbul (AP) – An earthquake with a preliminary size of 6.2 Istanbul and other regions of Turkey on Wednesday shook, which prompted the wide panic and dozens of injuries in the city of 16 million people, although there are no immediate reports of severe damage.

At least 236 people were treated due to the injuries they suffered while trying to jump from buildings or panic attacks – most of them in Istanbul, where the residents are on Tenerhooks because the city is considered a major risk to the main earthquake.

The earthquake had a shallow depth of 10 km (about 6 miles), according to the United States' geological survey, with its center about 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Istanbul, in the Marra Sea.

He was perceived in the provinces adjacent to Tirdag, Yalova, Porsa and Eczer and in the coastal city of Ezer, about 550 km (340 miles) south of Istanbul. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the earthquake lasted 13 seconds and was followed by more than 100 thin tremors – the strongest of 5.9 in size.

The earthquake started at 12:49 pm on Wednesday, and a public holiday, when many children were outside the school and celebrated the streets of Istanbul. People with panic rushed from their homes and buildings to the streets. The authorities urged the residents to avoid entering the buildings that may have been damaged, and the sports halls and mosques said they will be open to the residents who do not want to spend the night in their homes.

More than 230 wounds

“A total of 236 citizens were affected by panic attacks, from falling, or jumping,” said Minister of Health, Kamal Mimsoglo. He said that 173 injuries were in Istanbul while the rest were in the surrounding provinces.

The authorities received 378 reports on “structural damage” in various buildings, the Minister of Environment, Urban and Climate Change Moor Corome said, adding that 12 buildings were evacuated as a preventive measure.

Officials said only one building-one deserted structure, a long deserted in the historic Fatih area in the city-Ahar.

Many residents flocked to gardens, schools and other open areas to avoid being near buildings in the event of collapse or subsequent earthquakes. Some people put tents in the gardens.

“Praise be to God, there is no problems at the present time,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an event that defines the national holiday of sovereignty and the holiday of the Children's Day. “May God protect our country and our people from all kinds of disasters, disasters, accidents and problems.”

Lila Akar, a personal coach, said that she was practicing with her student on the twentieth floor of a building when they felt severely shaking.

She said: “We have rocked us incredible. “It was very scary.”

Sinol Sari, 51, told the Associated Press that he was with his children in the living room in their apartment on the third floor when he heard a loud noise and the building began to vibrate. Sari said they fled to a nearby garden where “Wait for him to pass.”

Sari later said they managed to go home quietly, but they are still concerned that a larger earthquake will hit the city one day. “Our fears continue,” he said.

“My children were a little afraid.”

Cihan Boztepe, 40, hurriedly fled to the streets with his family to avoid a possible collapse in their building. Boztepe, who stands next to his early child, stands in 2023, he lived in Batman Province, an area close to the southern part of Türkiye where she struck the main earthquakes at the time. Wednesday's trembling poetry, and it was not afraid.

“In the beginning, we were shook, then stopped, and then we were shaken again,” he said. “My children were a little afraid, but I was not. We collected our things quickly and went to a safe place.”

The Minister of Education, Youssef Tikin, announced that schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday in Istanbul, but “in line with the need for a safe space, the gardens of our school are open to use all our citizens.”

Urban reconstruction projects

Türkiye is crossed by two main mistakes, and earthquakes are frequent.

An earthquake of 7.8 on February 6, 2023, and after hours of a strong tremor, more than 53,000 people were killed in Türkiye and destroyed or harmed hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 provinces of southeast and southeast. Other people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

Istanbul was not affected by this earthquake, but the destruction increased fears of a similar earthquake, as experts indicate the city's proximity to the rift lines.

In an attempt to prevent the damage caused by any future earthquake, the national government and local administrations have started reconstruction projects in urban areas to fortify buildings at risk and launched campaigns to demolish those at risk of collapse.

A prison mayor expresses sadness

Ikram Eamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, who was imprisoned last month on charges of corruption, issued a statement through his lawyer, expressing his grief that he was unable to be with the city's residents.

The mayor said: “As the urban managers and planners who devoted their lives to plan the disaster in Istanbul and who have fought for this purpose, my greatest sorrow is that we cannot be with you.”

Many see the arrest of a politician, who is a major competitor to Erdogan, as political motives. The government insists that the courts are working independently.

On Wednesday, long waiting lists rushed at gas stations as residents, where they planned to leave Istanbul, to fill their cars. Among them was Emery Cenkai, who said he might leave if a more severe earthquake was hit later in the day.

“My plan is to leave Istanbul if there is a more dangerous earthquake,” he said.

___

Fraser mentioned from Ankara, Türkiye. The Associated Press Robert Baduk in Kanakil, Türkiye, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/earthquake-sea-marmara-shakes-istanbul-100619619.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos