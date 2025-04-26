“We need to take it out”: the SCDF race to save life in Myanmar in the earthquake





Engineers and doctors

During search and rescue missions, structure engineers within the team play an important role in playing.

Their mission is to assess whether it is a safe structure for rescue men to enter by searching for signs of danger, such as cracks that pass through the walls, and to examine the materials that have been dug from the buildings.

Major Ros Farina Mohd Fauzi Rodrigues, a civil engineer through training, spoke of an operation that was part of it, which included a collar building near the falling air traffic control tower at Naybyidaw International Airport.

In this case, a body was buried under the rubble and a heavy beam is installed. Metal bars already remember and outside. Consequently, the team did not commit to any broken tools but dug the rubble by hand instead.

“This is what you do as a structural engineer. We are working with rescuers, each of our men, as well as the firefighting service, to make sure that our rescuers are safe,” said Mag Varina, 35.

The mission's assistance was as a rescue technician is the Maj Chew Jia Han, which is a ready -made physical NSMAN with a doctorate in civil engineering. The 39 -year -old said that the engineers faced their fair share of challenges, given that they were evaluating buildings based on what they could see on the roof.

“With our progress in our work, we may discover something else that may prove that our initial evaluation is in a slight stop.”

When this happens, engineers recommend stopping the operation and conducting an evaluation on how to continue safely.

In addition to search and rescue efforts, the SCDF team also created medical sites in disaster affected areas to provide medical care for the affected local population.

SCDF, due to the structural damage of the hospitals in Myanmar, caused by the earthquake, said its ability to provide basic services was limited.

Hospitals faced a shortage of rooms, equipment and spaces appropriate for procedures, and focused primarily on the main operations and emergency situations.

“This led to a gap in reaching the initial care of medical diseases and injuries,” he added. To address this, medical outposts were created in Deir in Bicon and on the open floor at a hotel in the town of Dakhina Thari.

Captain Sarvananthane Raghagavan was one of the NSF doctors stationed on external sites. As analogy with the general practitioner clinic, the 27 -year -old said that the medical team provided basic care, and the treatment of conditions ranging from structural muscle diseases to the respiratory system and upper digestive infections.

But they also encountered some critical cases. One man, for example, had a glass cat almost torn his big toe that he and his fellow doctor NSF were sewing.

Dr. Raghagavan, who was 40 days from his ready -made date before its publication, said that he was not expected to be part of the Lionheart process that was during his national service.

“You never hope for a catastrophe. But are you ready? I am definitely. I think the training we are going through and the training that we are undergoing a catastrophe (if it is) is happening.”

