



Rumors revolving in Hong Kong that a huge earthquake and taguname will hit Japan this summer to a sharp decrease in airline reservations that had to reduce its services to Japan.

The impact of the rumors prompted the Cabinet Office in Tokyo to publish the following to the official X account on the evening of April 24: “It is difficult for current scientific knowledge to predict earthquakes by setting time and location.”

An official in the department dealing with disaster management said that the move was in response to many “prophecies” that arose after its prediction by the Japanese government earthquake research committee, which amounts to about “80 percent opportunity” from a large group of coasts that reach a wide area of ​​the Pacific coast in Japan during the next thirty years.

The number of deaths of this earthquake was placed in the Nankai basin, 8 or 9 in 298,000.

It is clear that the fears that Japan will face a comparative catastrophic catastrophe with the northeastern Japan in 2011, apparently spread in Hong Kong on social media by those who have read or heard about separate prophecies by the famous local Feng Shui and a Japanese manga artist.

About mid -May, the Great Airlines in Hong Kong decided to suspend a trip and forth flight per week on two roads linking Hong Kong with Sendai in the Tohoku and Tokushima area in Shikoku in central Japan.

The airline in late February noted that reservations in late March and April did not increase as they were in the past years, which were strange because the reservations are traditionally in demanding to watch cherry flowers in Japan as well as the Easter holiday in Hong Kong.

“We expected about 80 percent of the seats, but the actual reservations amounted to only 40 percent,” said Hiroki Eto'o, General Manager of the airline’s office in Japan.

The demand for Tokushima trips also decreased sharply, and it appears to be due to rumors.

It seems that one of the operators to decrease in flight reservations due to a manga was published in 2021 by Rio Tatsuki, entitled “Watashi Ga Mi Mirai, KanzenBan” (the future you saw, the full edition).

The tape animation, which became the best -selling books, appeared, a dialogue about a major natural disaster hit Japan in July 2025.

Eto'o said that many Hong Kong residents are myths and believe in “prophecy”, which led to a sharp decrease in flight reservations.

However, Greater Bay Airlines does not have any plans to reduce the number of flights from Hong Kong to Narita Airports and Kensai.

Japanese Airlines and all Nippon Airways, which works on similar flights, said there was no noticeable decrease in reservations on their flights.

The Japanese National Tourism Organization's office said that he was aware of the rumors taking place in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan for large imminent earthquakes in Japan.

An official said the office is still collecting information to confirm reports about potential visitors to Japan to cancel their plans.

“It will be a big problem if the spread of non -scientific rumors on social media is an effect on tourism,” Miaji Yoshhyero Murray said at a press conference on April 23.

He added: “There is no cause for concern because the Japanese do not flee abroad. I hope that people will ignore rumors and visit.”

Heromici Nakamuri, a professor of natural disaster information studies at Nihon University in Tokyo, noted that it is easy for these rumors to spread in Japan and other places because the frequency of earthquakes in Japan produces a CT scan.

He added that the six students from China who supervised them all read or heard rumors about social media that the earthquake would hit Japan on July 5.

Based on previous research, Nakamuri said that rumors often come in courses after famous rumors or Forech ATMs were quoted.

Social media makes the spread of rumors easier and faster.

(This article was written by Shoko Recimaro, Ecoco Abe, Rio, Awamir, Forewata and Shyuri Tabushi.)

(This article was written by Shoko Recimaro, Ecoco Abe, Rio, Awamir, Forewata and Shyuri Tabushi.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15730287

