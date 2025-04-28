



Yangon, Myanmar, April 28, 2025 – one month ago since an earthquake of 7.7 degrees that hit Myanmar, killing more than 3,800 people. The International Salvation Committee (IRC) has reached more than 10133 people with health care, water, sanitation, protection and cash support.

Third in the IRC 2025 emergency control list, Myanmar is widely affected by the conflict, as many people live in displacement camps or suffer from food insecurity. In the aftermath of the direct earthquake, IRC needs evaluated a severe humanitarian crisis, with the most difficult areas-including Mandalay, the epic, NiB Tao, and parts of the state of Shan-suffering from overcoming widespread destruction.

Mohamed Ryles, IRC Myanmar director, said, said

“The earthquake has exacerbated the previous weaknesses in an area that already faces severe humanitarian challenges due to the ongoing conflict. Nearly half of them from the 3.6 million internally displaced people live in areas affected by the earthquake, and roads and communications networks have been severely damaged, making rescue efforts and relief efforts.

“Health facilities in affected areas are still sunk, especially with the continued disruption of supply chains for medicine and health care. In addition, the damage to water and sewage infrastructure has increased from the risk of disease outbreaks, especially cholera, cholera, and breathing infections.

“The destruction of homes has left hundreds of thousands of people, as many forced to sleep in open temporary shelters or in overcrowded temporary shelters. Emergency shelter materials such as tents, cotton, blankets, and household items are urgently required.

“Food insecurity is an increasing source of concern, as food prices have increased after the disaster. Many families exceed meals or reduce the income, and the assessments indicate an urgent need to distribute food in emergency and cash assistance to help the affected residents meet their basic needs.”

One of the senior IRC employees, based in Yangon, said, said,

“The size of the destruction is amazing, human needs are enormous. We are particularly concerned about the most vulnerable groups, including children, displaced people, and women at risk of sexual violence.

“More funding is needed to provide life -saving aid, restore basic services, and prevent more loss of life. IRC works alongside local partners to ensure urgent assistance reach those in need.”

Despite severe operational challenges, including damaged infrastructure and disrupted financial services, IRC is filling out of the emergency response efforts. IRC calls for increasing international support to provide life -saving assistance, including health services, shelter, clean water and food supplies.

IRC began an emergency response in Myanmar after a nargis in 2008. IRC has worked with local partners to expand its activities since then, serving people who have been affected by the escalating conflict since February 2021, as well as accused and sent societies before.

