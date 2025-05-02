



The residents were shaken by the return of Wasch due to an earthquake in the Wasat County early Thursday morning.

SEISMOGRAPH stations at the University of Utah reported a small earthquake of 3.9 at about 12:11 am, and the earthquake center was about 12 miles northwest of the strawberry tank.

More than 142 people reported the feeling of the earthquake by the time when the Seismograph stations at Utah University published a press statement around 12:23 am

Any person felt that the earthquake is encouraged to fill the reconnaissance model by visiting the earthquake. Usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uu80106731/tellus.

The US Red Cross in Utah also mentions the residents that they always have emergency groups available easily, as well as emergency plans for future disasters.

“With more than 100,000 earthquakes all over the world every year, and You will not be in Utah's state of states strange to seismic activity, the preparation is the key to ensuring that families and societies remain safe during these events,” said Heidi Roost, CEO of the American Red Cross region of Utah.

The non-profit organization encouraged families to get “Go-Kit” with food and water, shelter materials, safety tools, communication devices, personal things, and important documents as well as an emergency vehicle group with food and water, emergency blankets, electric lamps, and “car tools”, such as boat cables and backup tires.

SEISMOGRAPH stations at the University of Utah have reported a total of 58 earthquakes of two or more in a 15 -mile radius from Thursday's center since 1981. The biggest earthquake before this week was a 3.6 -day event on June 9, 2021.

