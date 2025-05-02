



The main earthquake in the Pacific Ocean in the northwest coastal lands can sink up to 6.5 feet within minutes – and has been drowning for decades.

Researchers at the University of Virginia Technology says that the volume of 8.0 on the error of the Cskadia cutting area and the high sea levels can significantly increase the risk of floods for thousands of population in the region by expanding the flood plains by 116 square miles. Flood plains are the areas of the Earth next to the rivers or tables that are flooded when the levels of water rise.

“The expansion of coastal flooding plains after the Cascadi cutting area has not been estimated before, and the effects needed to use the lands significantly increased from the healing schedule,” Tina Dura, a professor of Earth Sciences Assistant, said in a statement.

Dura is the main author of the earthquake study, which was published on Thursday in the Journal of the National Academy of Sciences.

The upcoming seismic earthquake 8.0 for earthquakes in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean can flood it. Getty Images

The most severe effects in southern Washington, northern Oregon and northern California occur.

To reach their conclusions, a role and her team have generated tens of thousands of earthquake models to help estimate the potential scope of drowning. Then they estimated the expansion of the flood plains in 24 different societys and rivers in the error area.

Test the models against the earthquake effects as it could happen today, but also as it may happen in 2100. By that time, climate change is expected to already reach sea levels by up to four feet.

If “Big One” will strike today, 14,350 residents, 22,500 structures, and 777 miles of road will fall into the flood plains after Earthquake.

This will also affect hospitals, public schools, an electrical sub -station, waste facilities, police, fire stations, and five airports. Farm lands will face a severe economic loss, because floods will make the soil unusable.

In addition, coastal estuaries and wetlands – which help in combating climate change – will conspire, affecting the ecosystems that support them. These ecosystems may never recover, warning.

Brandon Hatcher and Tina takes a role in a geological basic samples in a estuary in the Kaskadia spread area. A large earthquake can give coastal ecosystems (image from Tina Dura)

It is worth noting that an earthquake of this seismic size has not occurred along the CASCADIA integration area since January 26, 1700.

Looking at records from the past 7,000 years, there have been 11 wonderful earthquakes every 200 to 800 years in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean. The last earthquake in the region resulted between 1.5 to 6.5 feet of Earth along the coastal line immediately drowned.

“CASCADIA is a unique place. It is not populated, but most of the estuary of rivers has a society in it, and they are all in the landing zone,” said Dura. “This is frankly as I think the drop can have greater effects than it was during other large earthquakes all over the world.”

A role to the Washington Post said that a large earthquake in the northwest of the Pacific can generate tsunami of up to 40 feet, and the population must prepare themselves.

“You have signs of evacuation, but it looks like modernity than anything dangerous,” said Dura. “People need to be concerned about it.”

