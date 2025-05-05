



Syrian armed pistols, a wave of Alawite minority in the country, reported and supervised by government forces according to the evidence that BBC collected. A man, Abu Khalid said that he traveled as a fight on the Mediterranean coast on March 7 of the Mediterranean coast to help you fight the former regime insurgents. He shot himself in the 64-year-old dead dead, Mahmoud Yusef Mohammed, at its entrance. Abu Khalid, who was arrested now, stressed that his victim was armed uprising. However, the video shot the fact that the video did not support his account. Now he said that government security officials do not harm civilians, but only to shoot insurgents. Human rights groups estimate that almost 900 civilians, Alawites, died of government forces that were killed in the regions of the Syrian coast early in early March. Alawite sect Shia Islam is offshoot and its followers make up about 10% of the Syrian population, most of the Sunni. Last December the country escaped the former president of Bashar Al-Assad. Syrian coast area – the fortress of the former regime – it was largely sealed, but a BBC team achieved access, talking about witnesses and safety officials in the Sanobar. The former president of the country of violence was faithful to the fighter. The New Government of the Syrian Islamist Islamist Syrians and asked the Assistance to Militian groups to respond to attacks, but anger against Alawite civilians scaled in a wave of sectarian. The witnesses said that several BBC armed groups directed Alawites for the execution of summary. Some also said that government security forces were violent factions and ends, to protect the villagers from the attacks of alawite. Clive Myrie introduces BBC News to Lucy Williamson's ten new times in Sanobar. Subscribe here: http://bit.ly/1rbfuog

For more news, visit the study and functions: www.bbc.com/news #bbcnews

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x24VGwdj-Zo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos