



Throughout the world, we have a monthly of news summaries, links and quotes from the Churches of Christ worldwide.

A distinctive image (above): People in Mandalay, Myanmar sleeps abroad for fear of earthquakes.

Myanmar

Yangon – “The Message of God from the earthquake” was the title of Van Bayak Lian on the last Sunday. The Minister of Churches of Christ and the coach at the Myanmar Institute of the Bible talked about 10 earthquakes in the Bible and how they show God's control, wisdom and salvation.

Van visited a family in central Myanmar when an earthquake of 7.7 people hit his nation in Southeast Asia on March 28, killing more than 3,600 people and wounding thousands. Van returned to Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar, where he examined the church members and referred to the group. Then he traveled to Mandalay, near the earthquake center, to assess the damage and needs there.

Workers in the ministries associated with the churches of Christ, including partners in Arkansas, and the march of a march based in the Philippines, are working with Christians in Myanmar and are looking for opportunities to serve the survivors.

In his sermon, Fan Fan on the promise of God through the Prophet Hagai, referred to in the Hebrews 12:26: “Once again, I will be shaken not only the earth but also the heavens.”

“So,” said Van.

Peru

Chimbote – About two years ago, Raul Chombil moved to Cajamarca, Peru, to plant a church in the city center. That church recently merged with another group, the Santa Arsola Church of Christ. Tabseri Bob Young said that now Chombel and his family are moving again – this time to Chimpot, a city on the Peruvian coast in the Pacific Ocean of 400,000 people, in the hope of cultivating a new church there.

Togo

Guerin-kouka- This French-speaking naughty nation in West Africa has many great churches of Christ near the Atlantic Coast in the south. The gatherings are smaller and scarce in northern Togo, where Islam and traditional African religions are dominant. But the Churches of Christ grow in the north, the missionaries of the missionary Dai Adweikoku learned during his visit to the Guerin Coca region, where three preachers receive support from the African Mission Fund. Lyn Fiorellm, the deacon of the Wilsheire Church of Christ in Oklahoma City, wrote in a news message to an African Christian fund.

Adomekoe himself was encouraged when, in the village of Tayardo, “The head of the village was among the members awaiting worship,” Feuerhel wrote.

Ukraine

Ivano-Frankivsk- More than a year ago, Andrew worked “GIFFord” with the Church of Christ in this West Ukrainian city, welcoming refugees, helping the role of orphans and local hospitals and send relief to the front lines. Jefford is the missionary of the Church of Dalreda Christ in Montgomery, Alaa.

Recently, the church members sorted hundreds of bags donated and distributed to Christians and refugees.

“While handing over the bags, we will work to open the doors to teach and invite people to see the true light of the church,” Jefford said.

UK

Northhampton – The Church of Christ in this English town hosted two weekends at the British Bible School of Society, focusing on Christian evidence. Coach John Galwai and Mark Hill taught about 20 people during the first weekend and 40 during the second.

“While people who have faith in God do not necessarily feel that they personally need evidence … it is useful to have an answer to some criticisms that were directed to the Bible and Jesus' followers,” said Hill, Northhampton's Minister of North Corporation. “Our topic has sparked an excellent discussion in the sessions and a cup of tea.”

